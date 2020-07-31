Friday edition added back to The Palladium-Times publishing schedule

To our readers,
You may notice something different about today’s edition of The Palladium-Times. Specifically, that it exists at all.
Today is the first day of adding a Friday edition back to our regular publication runs since the COVID-19 pandemic forced us into a truncated schedule in mid March. We could not be more thankful for the support the Oswego County community has shown to allow us to reach this point.
We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re getting there, and today’s edition is proof. We’re trending in the right direction and slowly bringing back features and functions that have allowed us to survive for more than two centuries as your source for local news.
To our subscribers, advertisers and customers: thank you for sticking with us during this crisis. To everyone else: subscribe today! It’s easy! Call 315-343-3800 or go to oswegocountynewsnow.com. Our product comes off the press at about a million degrees hot and we drop it off outside your house in the middle of the night. It’s a coronavirus-proof way to get your news.
We anticipate the return of a Wednesday edition later in the year to bring us back to a near-complete publishing schedule, but can only do so with your help. The Pall-Times, like many other local businesses, had weeks of uncertainty that turned into months of anxiety. We, like you, endured painful layoffs and cut hours, while those who remained tried to fill the void left by suddenly absent yet still critical team members. When the March 15 front page blared that “we’re all in this together,” we meant it.
The first seven months of 2020 have been, to put it gently, challenging. In the next five months, we look forward to bringing you all the Oswego County news that’s fit to print on local events, government spending of your tax dollars, the impending national education watershed, justice and crime, and a dozen more categories.
With our sincerest appreciation,
Seth Wallace
Managing Editor
