Free rides offered to county residents for COVID-19 testing, vaccination appointments

OSWEGO COUNTY — County residents seeking a ride to and from COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites are able to get one, for free.
County officials on Wednesday announced the continuation of free transportation services, made available through a partnership with Fulton–based Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) — a service that has operated since January 2021 after increasing calls from clients seeking a secure ride to and from testing sites, according to OCO Public Transportation Director Gary Mashaw.
“The service we provide is meeting the needs of all identified purposes,” Mashaw said.
Residents seeking a free ride can call OCO’s transportation services and schedule a free ride to and from any county COVID-19 vaccination or testing site throughout the area, according to the county’s press release.
Rides are available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling OCO at 315-598-1514.
See www.oswegocounty.com for details on making online appointments for COVID vaccination or testing.
Anyone 65 and older who needs help scheduling a vaccination or testing appointment may call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.
Mashaw said residents seeking a ride to a testing or vaccination site should call ahead and make an appointment at least two days ahead of time.
“(The two-day request) doesn’t mean we won’t entertain last-minute testing site trips for urgent needs. They call,” he said. “OCO offers public on-demand as well as public fixed routes for the service. They can call on us for other means absolutely, whether it’s social, employment, shopping, hairdressing, you name it. There are no limits to our service.”
He said each shuttle goes through a through sanitization before and after any trips done, and drivers take precautions to ensure passengers’ safety.
“The fleet is sanitized and cleaned at the beginning and end of every full-service run. The drivers themselves carry sanitation and personal protection equipment, but the drivers have a shield to protect them from passengers as they board and unboard. They have their own little cubicles,” he said.
Residents are urged not to call 911 or other emergency services for COVID-19 testing and vaccination rides or appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.