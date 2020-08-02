Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.