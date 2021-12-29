OSWEGO — City residents can glide into the new year with free Cosmic Skating events coming up at Oswego’s Crisafulli Rink.
Mayor Billy Barlow recently announced the city’s series of Cosmic Skating events, three free nights of late-night ice skating at Crisafulli Rink, located at 32 Fort Ontario Road.
The Cosmic Skating nights are Jan. 1, Jan. 8 and Jan. 22 from 8-11 p.m.
Each night, the rink will be decked out with decorations to go along with the festive atmosphere.
“We’ll have day-glow themed glasses, face paint, beach balls, balloons, confetti, and more to complement the black lighting and professionally produced stage lighting to make for a fun event,” Barlow said.
However, due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases locally, each event will be limited to about 250 people — or 50 percent of the maximum capacity at the rink.
The Oswego County Health Department on Thursday reported 101 new positive COVID-19 cases, and this week reported 1,193 current positive cases in the county.
Barlow said a few measures would be put in place to ensure the community’s safety, such as mask requirements and enforcement.
“Masks are absolutely required at all times and we will have plenty on hand for folks who show up without masks,” Barlow said. “We’ll also have DPW staff and OPD enforcing mask compliance.”
Barlow said the event will feature local DJ Just Push Play Productions for live music, and George’s Pro Sound Company will provide the professional lighting equipment to create the “cosmic” effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.