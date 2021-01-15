FULTON — Fulton police on Thursday arrested a local contractor they accuse of stealing from a client with unauthorized credit card purchases.
Jordan R. Landphere, 29, of Fulton, is charged with third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, according to the Fulton Police Department (FPD). Authorities announced the charges late Thursday evening.
According to FPD, Landphere was contracted by a homeowner to make improvements on a residence last year and the client allowed Landphere to use his credit card to”make purchases of materials for the job.”
“The contractor then used the credit card at various home improvement stores in Oswego and Onondaga County, without authorization, to buy materials for other jobs, FPD officials said in a statement. “The contractor also never completed the work at the victim’s residence.”
Landphere was arraigned in Fulton City Courty and released on his own recognizance. Police said his alleged actions caused an aggregate loss to the victim of more than $3,042.36.
