Four charged with alleged robbery in Schroeppel

SCHROEPPEL — Four people, including two adolescents, were arrested following an investigation into a strong-armed robbery in the town of Schoeppel earlier this month, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
Drew Durgey and Jared Delong, both 19 of Mattydale, along with two unidentified adolescent offenders, were charged with two counts of second-degree robbery.
According to deputies, an 18-year-old reportedly was meeting with Durgey in the Byrne Dairy parking lot off county Route 57 on May 19 to sell disposable nicotine vape devices. The victim entered Durgey’s vehicle to make the sale, and several subjects allegedly arrived and began striking him in the face, demanding all of his property.
After being hit several times and after all of his property allegedly stolen, the victim was able to escape to the inside of the store. He was then treated and released at University Hospital.
All of the allegedly stolen property, which included several jewelry items and AirPods, was recovered.
Durgey, Delong and the two adolescents were arrested Thursday after an extensive investigation.
Durgey and Delong were arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and were released, subject to pretrial release conditions. The two adolescents were arraigned in Oswego County Family Court and remanded to Hillbrook Detention Center. They are set to return to court on June 1.
The incident is still under investigation.
