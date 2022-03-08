OSWEGO — The City of Oswego Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Centerpointe Apartments in Oswego a little after 8:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.
The three-floor, six-unit building had visible flames coming out one of the top story apartments on Maple Street.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was being pushed through the attic by 30 mile-per-hour winds, officials said.
Two people were assisted from the apartment prior to the firefighters moving back to an outside position where they could reach the flames and heat from the street. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at Oswego Hospital.
One resident of Centerpointe Apartments who lived in the unit said fire and smoke were still “tearing through the second and third floor, and the roof” an hour into the initial call.
The resident’s smoke alarm hadn’t gone off yet, they said, and by the time they were informed by others what was happening, the hallway foyer was “flooded” with smoke.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.
OFD was assisted by the Fulton Fire Department, Scriba Fire Department and Novelis Firefighters, Minetto Fire Department and the Town of Oswego Fire Department. Additional assistance came from the Oswego City Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Oswego County E-911 Center, New York State Fire Investigators and National Grid.
Anyone with more information is asked to call investigators at 315-342-8120.
The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross opened a service center Monday to assist the displaced residents at the McCrobie Civic Center at 41 Lake St. in Oswego.
