Fort Ontario holds soft opening with enhanced safety

OSWEGO — Fort Ontario’s soft opening featured a few necessary changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as the historic site allowed visitors on the grounds over the weekend for the first time since closing in March.
There was no big publicity ahead of time, officials said. Some staff came to train on Thursday and Friday, and visitors toured the site Saturday and Sunday. Masks were required, and the staff took extra measures to keep surfaces sanitized and people socially distanced.
“All of our patrons showed up with masks, wore them and were really polite,” Fort Ontario Site Manager Paul Lear said.
Lear said some portions of the buildings were shut off to the public — such as the upper floors of the officers’ quarters — but because visitors are usually scattered across the Fort, there weren’t problems with large groups assembling.
The self-guided tour is going paperless to avoid spreading germs, Lear said, with the information booklet converted to laminate panels at tour points for patrons to read.
The volunteers at the Fort wore period-specific masks, some to go with their wool uniforms in the scorching heat.
One volunteer, Dave Maclean, made atomizers to go along with the timeframe to distribute hand sanitizer and other cleaning products.
“He likes to be challenged and we needed stuff that blends in. He went right to it,” Lear said, noting Maclean has made other items around the grounds.
The Fort is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for deep cleaning. Lear said that includes intense sanitization of restrooms, railings, cases and more.
The Fort will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. It will be open on Labor Day and Columbus Day, the final day of the season.
As with anything, Lear said the plans of how things are handled could change.
“You have to be flexible,” Lear said. “We’re going to observe the conditions and see how they change … but the people are thrilled to be back at the Fort. You see the ramps and the lake, and experience the fortifications and the scenery.”
For more information about Fort Ontario, visit historicfortontario.com.
“We’re very grateful to be back and glad to have everyone coming back into the Fort,” Lear said. “We look forward to people stopping in.”
