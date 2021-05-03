Fort Ontario commemorates War of 1812 attack with self-guided walking tours May 5-9

The Fort Ontario State Historic Site will host self-guided walking tours May 5 through 9 to commemorate the May 1814 British land and naval attack on Fort Ontario. Flags will be placed where American and British soldiers are believed to have been killed, wounded, or captured during the battle. The Americans were outnumbered 900 to 400 and forced to retreat. Pictured is “Attack of Fort Oswego, on Lake Ontario, North America.” Drawn by Captain Steele, Engraved by R. Havell & Son.