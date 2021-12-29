OSWEGO — Judy Watson spent 35 years working for the Oswego County Health Department before retiring, but she soon answered the call to return to help in the fight against COVID.
Watson was recently recognized by Oswego County for her work with the county health department during the pandemic. The spread of the virus prompted the former nurse to spring back into action, offering to help the county as a volunteer.
“I knew this was something I could do to lend a hand,” Watson said in a county press release. “The time and effort I’ve seen from all our health department staff these past 16 months or so is something I will not forget.”
During her career, Watson served as the supervising public health nurse for the preventative services and hospice divisions, said Health Department Public Health Sanitarian Danielle Carlone in the release. Carlone also said that Watson served as the director of patient services for the county before her retirement.
Now, Watson is helping out by volunteering with the county’s COVID-19 hotline. In addition, she serves as vice president of the Friends of Hospice Board, and is a member of the Oswego Town Planning Board, according to the release.
The COVID-19 hotline was created “to help meet the increased need for information about the coronavirus,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang in a release on the health department’s website. “People who have questions about COVID-19 testing, isolation and quarantines, or possible exposure can get answers seven days a week.”
Watson said that volunteering through the pandemic has changed her outlook on life.
“This pandemic and my perspective on day-to-day life has shown me how lucky I am and not to take life for granted,” said Watson in the release.
Huang said that the county has been recruiting volunteers since the start of the pandemic.
“We continue the fight against COVID-19 with a group of amazing individuals who are ready for any challenge,” said Huang in the release. “We have been recruiting volunteers since March 2020, and there is still a need for their help in our ongoing battle against this virus.”
Watson also emphasized the importance of health care workers, saying they “are the gatekeepers to our community’s health.”
For information on COVID-19 in Oswego County, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Hotline hours are limited through the holiday season, with the hotline closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.