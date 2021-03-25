Former Stoney’s building to be torn down

OSWEGO — Commuters will have to re-route themselves for a few days early next week while a building that has stood for more than a century on West First Street is demolished and turned into a parking lot.
According to Abby Weaver, Riverwalk Apartments’ director of operations, the building that formerly housed the Stoney’s Auto Parts store at 143 W. First St. will be demolished and replaced with a parking lot exclusive to Riverwalk Apartments tenants.
“Following all traffic guidelines, we will block off the sidewalk and the parking spaces just briefly in front of (143 W. First St.) while the building is coming down on the 29th or 30th to ensure the safety of the public,” Weaver said.
The 3,780-square-foot, two-story building was purchased from Alan Levine in late 2019 for $250,000 as part of the larger $12 million Riverwalk Apartments project. However, according to Weaver, the building had different plans originally.
“We initially purchased the Stoney building in hopes of having a few apartments and a commercial space in there as well,” Weaver said. She added, “however, we determined the cost of the project was too high to go forward with the renovation, so we decided to make it into a parking lot.”
The project’s anticipated cost was about $800,000, but following further review from contractors and architects leading up to construction, they reported a significantly higher total than expected.
In a letter written by Weaver addressed to the site’s surrounding businesses, obtained by The Palladium-Times on March 17, the updated renovation cost would be as high as $1.2 million. In the letter, she noted that if plans were to proceed and repair the “costly structural issues,” the space would become the “most expensive coffee shop/apartment space in Oswego.”
