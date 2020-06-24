Former mayor Bill Cahill Jr. passes at 89

OSWEGO — The Port City is mourning the loss of William Cahill Jr., who passed away Sunday at the age of 89. According to the Cahill family, “Bill” Cahill departed “surrounded by his loving family on Father’s Day.”
An Oswego native, Cahill was the son of William S. Cahill Sr. and Ruth Mae Quirk. Bill Jr. served as mayor of his hometown from 1980-1988 and with his wife, Ann, raised three children on Lake Ontario.
“Oswego is a better place because of Bill Cahill,” said Mayor Billy Barlow, elected to the office 35 years after Cahill first took over City Hall. Barlow said all city flags will be flown half-staff. The Oswego River waterfalls near the Varick dams will be lit green, as well, Barlow said.
Before, during and after Cahill’s tenure as mayor, he was remembered even by fellow sharp-elbowed politicos as “a gentleman and very positive about Oswego.”
“We didn’t always see eye-to-eye but I always held him in the very highest esteem,” said John T. Sullivan Jr., who inherited the mayor’s desk from Cahill with a successful 1988 campaign.
The Cahills were a fishing family, and Bill Jr. managed the famous Cahill Fisheries on West First Street along with Ann until their retirement in 1996.
Calling hours will be held Friday and a Christian funeral mass held the following morning.
For full obituary and arrangement details, see Page A-5 of the Thursday, June 25 edition of The Palladium-Times.
