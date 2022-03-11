PHOENIX — A former employee of Byrne Dairy was arrested March 2 for allegedly stealing over 2,300 New York state lottery tickets, according to a state police press release.
Carrie J. Lisi, 45, of Fulton, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a class “C” felony, for the alleged theft of approximately 2,319 individual instant scratch-off tickets with a total retail value totaling nearly $65,000 from the Byrne Dairy at 226 county Route 57 in Phoenix, between June 2021 and January 2022, according to the release.
Lisi was arraigned in Oswego City Court and released on her own recognizance.
The New York State Gaming Commission assisted with the investigation, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.