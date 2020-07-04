For Pulaski’s Lobdells, success is in the air

Vinny Lobdell Jr., above left, and father Vincent Lobdell stand with one of their Intellicure air filtration systems, produced by the family-run HealthWay Family of Products in Pulaski. The coronavirus pandemic has caused an immediate and urgent need in high-performance air quality solutions and with decades as an established leader in the field, HealthWay is shipping its products from Oswego County to Cornell University, the New York Public Library, Persian Gulf states and other elite clients.