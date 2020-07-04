For Pulaski’s Lobdells, success is in the air

PULASKI — It’s been a busy year for the HealthWay family of brands, but things are just getting started.
The Pulaski-based business, run by the Lobdell family, has seen 350 percent growth over the first six months of 2020, according to CEO, Chairman and philanthropist Vinny Lobdell Jr. Homeowners and organizations are increasingly — and urgently — looking for solutions to clean their indoor air, whether it’s a home solution for allergies, or hospitals battling the coronavirus in New York City.
Cornell University trusts its Ivy League air to the Lobdell family, and the New York Public Library filters its 88 miles of bookshelf space through the HealthWay 950-P high-capacity system. The company’s products are now distributed halfway around the globe, as the billowing sands of the Persian Gulf drive clients to HealthWay’s care.
The Lobdells, natives of the Salmon River village community, have been preparing for this movement for decades.
The mission, beyond company growth, is “making a positive impact on the lives” of people in Pulaski, central New York and the world over. He means it.
“We say it’s a 20-year overnight success story, right?” Lobdell said in a recent interview with The Palladium-Times. “We’ve been envisioning the movement toward high efficiency air cleaners for 20-plus years. We always knew that it’s these ultra-fine particles — these very fine particles — are making people sick and killing them.”
With Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent comments that shopping malls without coronavirus-filtering air conditioning systems must delay opening, mall executives have been in contact with HealthWay about commercial solutions.
“All these major institutions have come to us for mission critical solutions — they needed them now,” Lobdell said.
State officials are taking notice as well, as New York continues to carefully navigate its re-opening processes.
“We’re proud to have a thriving Pulaski business that’s doing its part against the coronavirus,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Pulaski native who has represented Oswego County in Albany for nearly 20 years. “It’s so nice that the Lobdell family are willing to give back to the community.”
Lobdell says he and HealthWay want to make a “positive impact” on lives, and last month he opened his wallet and proved it.
On June 6, the company announced it would donate $250 directly to each of Pulaski High School’s 85 graduating seniors. The Class of 2020 endured one of the most bizarre and disappointing final school years in a generation, and the injection of cash was intended to “provide some hope” for the seniors. It was a gesture that cost Lobdell more than $20,000, but earned him an incalculable amount of goodwill.
“In a time of crisis, leaders emerge,” said Oswego County Clerk Michael Backus, a Mexico native and longtime friend of the Lobdells. “Vincent, Vinny and their whole team are worldwide problem solvers. It’s a honor to call them community partners, based right here in Oswego County.”
Lobdell’s mall clients have been ringing his phone off the hook this week, he says, talking about “what’s going to happen and how we can help.”
“We’ve gone into a second wave of getting people back to work,” Lobdell says.
HealthWay started small in 2004 with just Lobdell, his father Vincent, and one other employee. While the elder Lobdell had a lifetime of experience and expertise in the field, it was still a struggle early on.
“We’re selling something that people can’t see, so it was a challenge,” Lobdell said. “There were a lot of turbulent times, lots of ups and downs, but we persevered and stayed true to our cause and true to our mission.”
HealthWay originally did the majority of its sales business-to-business, but in 2017 launched its Intellipure brand. The product’s patented disinfecting filtration system technology began a shift into a more consumer-facing model.
There’s been a steady increase in demand over the last several years, but Lobdell noted a gigantic spike in the first six months of 2020.
“There was always the health-conscious homeowner that was interested in solution, but now there’s been a big shift in buildings, retail office spaces, commercial office spaces, hospitals and hotels. They’re all saying ‘How do we find solutions to address this issue and make people feel comfortable?’” Lobdell said, citing the boom in commercial sales as one of the tides lifting the HealthWay boat.
Despite the international appeal of HealthWay products, the Lobdells are adamant the business’ headquarters stay in Pulaski, where Vinny grew up and graduated high school. He holds degrees from SUNY Oswego and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
The company employs about 70 people in Pulaski and another 180 across its global footprint. For Vinny, it’s all about what his parents taught him — to give back to the community that has given so much to them.
“We could be anywhere,” Lobdell said. “We have cities and states enticing us to come there all the time. There’s probably more efficient means of doing business in other places, but we have such an incredibly supportive business community.”
The Lobdell family has invested in hometown infrastructure: the family purchased and completely refurbished the Kallet Theater in the heart of the village of Pulaski. It’s one of 20-plus properties the family has renovated in the area.
The family also purchased a dilapidated 15,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, which now houses one of three locations in Oswego County, with 30 people working to manufacture the brand’s commercial solutions.
“We’re passionate about restoring and breathing new life into old facilities and old buildings,” Lobdell said. “We’re repurposing them so the community can see some vibrancy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.