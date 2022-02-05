VOLNEY — Getting a new job can be quite an achievement, but when it’s something you’ve been working toward for more than two decades, it’s even more rewarding.
Bob Coant, the new Volney town historian, is calling the achievement the culmination of a lifetime of work.
He started as the Volney historian this year after Debra Allen left the position. Coant said being neck deep in the town’s relics, paperwork and age-old records is one of his favorite things.
“As I grew up, the love of history grew with it,” Coant said. “I love the position. I have only been in it for a month and I am having the time of my life right now.”
Coant, a 63-year-old lifelong resident of Volney, has watched the years go by from his residence of more than five decades. Throughout the course of that time, Coant has traveled far, listened to many, and collected artifacts, all while immersing himself in the past, he said.
Coant’s interest in history started at a young age when listening to his grandfather. His grandfather would sit down with him and tell stories of his time serving in World War II.
“My grandfather was a very influential part of me in terms of telling me all these stories,” Coant said.
His passion for history grew while attending Fulton Junior High School during the 1970s and learning about the American Civil War.
“I just enjoyed history so much. It wasn’t that I was particularly good. I just was so infatuated with history,” he said.
He became an expert on the Civil War, noting he has collected an array of memorabilia. He travels frequently with his family to Gettysburg National Park.
Upon graduation from grade school in 1976, Coant said he took to the workforce and spent a variety of his next several years in various jobs.
In his life he has been a salesman, worked in the medical industry, was a machinist for the former Armstrong World Industries in the town of Volney, and now Volney town historian.
Apart from working in a variety of fields, Coant has dedicated much of his time to the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation and the Barbershop Harmony Society.
He said he joined the fire corporation after working as a machinist — a job he had to leave after seven years due to an injury. He said he was skeptical initially about joining the fire company due to his injury but later learned that fighting fires was not the only part of firefighting.
“With my back I can’t go into structure fires and walk hose, but they said ‘there is more you can do in the fire company than
do that,’” he said. “I found out in short order they were right. I became a truck driver and ran the pumps.”
He would go on to volunteer as the fire corporation’s executive, serving 11 terms as the corporation’s president, he said.
During his time at the fire department, he received the “Distinguished Citizen of the Year” award in the city of Fulton in 1994 for lifesaving, he said.
“The Distinguished Citizen Award was for my work in schools on fire prevention,” Coant said. “An 8-year-old boy saved his family in a structure fire and credited my fire prevention classes he learned from me for saving his family. It made all those efforts meaningful knowing he learned something from his efforts.”
Coant joined the Barbershop Harmony Society at the age of 17 in 1977 after a fellow previous coworker pushed him to join. Once his foot was in the door, he “was hooked and had a great time.”
The harmony society is a national nonprofit dedicated to preserving and advancing the art form of barbershop quartet singing. Coant has been a member of the group for more than four decades and has served as its historian for the organization’s Seneca Land District; or its region encompassing most of New York and part of Pennsylvania.
Through the barbershop organization, he visited seven countries and 37 states. During his travels, he involved himself in the local historical scene.
“It’s certainly a life-changing thing,” he said of the harmony society. “It’s a great opportunity to serve the community.”
Combining his passions is nothing new to Coant. In his book, “The Seneca Land District: 50 Golden Years,” written in 2002, he re-visited the history of the barbershop organization he loved from 1952 to 2002. That book and his keen interest in history factored into his landing the post of Volney town historian.
Last year upon learning of the opening, Coant said he applied for the position and after the town board took into account his book, experience, lifelong residency and sharp knowledge of the town, he was accepted.
Today you can find Coant digging deep into records and databases at Volney Town Hall while learning more about the town and area he has grown to love.
Coant said as historian he is hoping to take a few initiatives for the town that have not been done before, such as mass digitalizing its records and just overall helping to preserve the Volney’s history.
“To me it’s so important to get things factually correct. We are at the mercy of those before us and that’s one of the things I hope to do is continue on,” Co-ant said. “We have had some wonderful historians in Volney over the years. I hope to just continue what they have done for us, just to maintain that and make sure it is told correctly.”
