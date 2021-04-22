For kids, by kids creative writing workshop this weekend

FULTON — The CNY Arts Center is calling all kids ages 7-10 interested in creative writing to participate in a special workshop Sunday, April 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.. The unique workshop will be led by high school student authors Leanna Rockwood and Milo Austin, supervised by author GB MacRae.
Both students have been working with GB MacRae to edit their personal writings and expand their literary skills on Saturdays during Inkwell, an open writing group for all ages. This workshop is being offered to encourage other young writers to join the group and expand their interests in writing.
No experience is needed for the workshop. Young writers are invited to bring their favorite pen/pencil and notebook, but paper and pencils will be available. During the workshop, there will be discussions about writing, writing games and finally: writing a story. There is a small fee, payable at the door or online registration.
The community center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more info, CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.