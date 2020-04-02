For home educators, school rolls on despite virus

OSWEGO — After the declaration of a countywide state of emergency earlier this month effectively closing schools until at least April 14, many local parents suddenly found themselves stepping into a new role: teacher.
Brooke Demott, a 36-year-old mother of seven who has home-schooled her children for more than a decade, has been hearing a lot more from her friends lately.
Demott and other home-school parents say they’re working to share resources and ideas on how to keep children engaged while school has been suspended.
“My dream has become their nightmare!’” Demott said with a laugh. “(Other parents) want to know what to do, because there’s a lot of hours to fill in the day once you’ve finished schoolwork. Nobody wants to stick their kid in front of a screen all day long, but most of us just aren’t acclimated with how to interact with our children on a regular basis.”
A “regular day,” if such a thing still exists under the coronavirus, is largely the same for the Demott family, she said, with breakfast and devotional time before diving into three to four hours of schoolwork.
Despite the Demott children’s age ranges, they all focus on the same subject (history or literature, for example) using age-appropriate material before moving on to the next topic. Demott also works in “organic learning” when she can, such as cooking and finances.
Demott admits her first year of home schooling was an “absolute disaster,” but has refined her strategies over 11 years.
“I went to public school my whole life, and I was under the impression ‘OK, you’ve got to sit at this desk and do all this paperwork and it’s going to take about six hours and then you’re done.’ This model is very different, and I had some frustration when I first started” Demott said. “You’re doing a lot of stuff on the living room couch or you transition up to the little kids’ rooms so that if you’re reading aloud… they can keep themselves occupied.”
For the Demotts and other local families with home-schooled children, the main difference since the coronavirus pandemic has closed businesses and postponed events is fewer extra-curricular activities and less choice.
Oswego County LEAH (Loving Education at Home) is a group of home school parents who coordinate and collaborate on education and special interests but canceled its spring co-ooperative classes recently. Sports have been put on hold and there are few, if any, opportunities for field trips.
Still, home-schooled children are able to see their friends.
“Thank God, technology has kept our kids tied together, so they’re still able to communicate, whether its Skyping or Zoom,” said Oswego’s Susan Humphrey, a mother of two who is the LEAH co-op coordinator. “They’ve been trying some new sites online to stay connected with their friends. Technology has been really helpful in that regard.”
Humphrey’s son is in his second year of college, while her daughter is a junior in high school and it’s a yearly decision whether to keep educating her children at home or send them to another school, she said.
While it may seem intimidating to step forward and take more responsibility for a child’s education, Humphrey is reassuring that there are plenty of resources available.
“Whether you’re going to teach an elementary school child to read or a high school student trigonometry, it can be a daunting task if it’s not something you’re doing everyday,” Humphrey said. “I’ve encouraged parents (because) they’ve taught their kids so many things throughout their lifetimes. To take on home schooling shouldn’t be as daunting as they think. There’s more resources than they think there are, whether it’s reaching out to their public school teachers or there’s online sources we’ve used for tutoring as well.”
One of Humphrey’s keys is keeping to the routine. That sentiment is echoed by Claire Torrice, a mother of five who is the Oswego LEAH Chapter Leader.
“Then they know what to anticipate,” Torrice said. “Kids really like to know what’s ahead so they can look forward to it or get through it because they like what the next activity is.”
Mary Simmons is a mother of two who home schools her children because she says it gives them more of an opportunity to travel and learn hands-on. For Simmons, not everything can be learned from a book: her children are also educated in the garden, in the garage and in her husband’s woodworking shop.
“We do a lot of things that are referred to in the home-schooling community as ‘unschooling’ where it’s not necessarily all out of a textbook,” Simmons said. “The other day we were sewing masks for nursing workers, so we were giving a sewing lesson and it wasn’t curriculum-oriented.”
Demott and the other home school parents have received a lot more interest in their every day since more children are at home with their parents on school days. They welcome the questions.
“It’s been a little up in the air, but for a lot of us, it hasn’t changed a ton in terms of what we do for our academic purposes,” Demott said. “We’re just trying to limit our community contact and trying to assist others the best we can without interacting with them face-to-face.”
