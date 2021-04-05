OSWEGO — Every business’ story of pandemic survival is unique, but they all share some common threads.
Shops on and around West First Street in Oswego all reported schedules trashed and routines set on tilt, not to mention profit losses. Many small business owners had similar experiences throughout the pandemic, but all say they found their way through the worst of the crisis.
Some like Riverside Artisans and Sensibility Outfitters, two of Oswego’s foremost purveyors of fine cultured items, had markedly different experiences despite sharing a wall in the downtown Canal Commons. The rivers end bookstore found itself primed for success as both reading and contactless shopping surged.
The Riverside Artisans cooperative was forced to close for three months at the beginning of the March 2020 nationwide shutdown. It was the loss of a place for artists to sell their original work and be a part of a supportive community, its members said.
Carl Patrick, a local retired nuclear worker, said Christmastime promotions encouraging people to shop locally helped Riverside Artisans financially, but still marked a loss in revenue from previous years. Not too long after in January 2021, the Riverside Artisans closed again due to a spike in Oswego County COVID-19 cases.
“The changing schedule is not good from a business perspective; customers need to know when we would be open” said Patrick.
Shellie Victory, who owns and runs Sensibility Outfitters, says she still hasn’t returned fully to her pre-pandemic schedule. The clothing and consignment store has changed hours often throughout the year — after being closed for five months in 2020, Sensibility Outfitters re-opened briefly only to close again after a staff member was exposed to the virus.
For Victory, the virus is especially dangerous because she has a compromised immune system. While the store was closed, she had a “side gig” of painting furniture that is now incorporated into the store. It was one of the solutions that “saved” her from the “tremendous loss,” along with government small business loans.
The rivers end bookstore on the corner of West First and West Bridge streets already had a thriving online marketplace before the pandemic, and manager Emil Christmann said it kicked into high gear with more consumers opting for contactless shopping.
After being closed for two months, rivers end began to update and organize the online store and took more telephone orders. Despite being open for business and staff members organizing shipments and making deliveries, customers were still restricted. Books were delivered, shipped, or available for curbside pickup. Christmann said the bookstore had to accommodate shipping policy and procedure changes. Customers are now frequently seen inside rivers end’s large façade windows, but events like children’s reading time are still on hold for the foreseeable future.
Even with a favorable position to start the pandemic, rivers end saw, like many businesses, a significant dip in revenue and profit even with a strong holiday season. The store also was helped by federal and local governmental assistance.
Overall, business owners said they were trying to stay positive and hoped that there were lessons to be learned from these tough times, and hoping to come out stronger on the other side.
“Silver linings everywhere,” said Christmann, describing his most important COVID-19 business strategy.
