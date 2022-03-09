OSWEGO — The City of Oswego has partnered with local restaurants and FoodFetched, a local delivery platform founded in Ogdensburg, to offer residents zero delivery fees and zero service charges from March 1 until March 13.
Local restaurants that residents can order from through the service include GS Steamers, Canale’s and Press Box.
With apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub becoming so popular since the pandemic, many restaurants and customers have struggled with the added charges that those apps tack on.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the initiative for this partnership with FoodFetched is to encourage residents to support local restaurants without the additional fees those other services charge.
“The idea behind this initiative was to save residents money when having food delivered. Larger delivery apps like GrubHub and DoorDash institute fees and charges on both the business and the customer, so it drives prices up and cuts into the profit margin for businesses,” Barlow said. “As a result, most small businesses don’t use delivery apps and therefore the apps favor corporations and chains. Meanwhile, we are trying to help small, local businesses.”
Local restaurant owners like George Broadwell, the owner of GS Steamers, said delivery has become necessary in these recent years and no restaurant wants to miss out on this opportunity.
“I’ve been waiting for this, as I imagine a lot of other restaurants have as well, for the white knight, so to speak, to come and save the day and that’s what FoodFetched is,” Broadwell said.
FoodFetched currently accepts Visa, Master Card, American Express, and Discover. It can be accessed through the website, foodfetched.com, the downloaded mobile app, or even by phone, 1-800-703-3824. Users can then create an account and enter the zip code to then be provided with all the restaurants in the area to order from.
“We are a small business ourselves, so we want to help the small businesses out,” said Jeff Lago, co-founder of FoodFetched. “We are excited that Oswego has been great with the leadership and the small businesses itself. We are happy to be there.”
Lago added that by providing users with so many options to order their food through, the customer base opens up where even those who aren’t technologically savvy can still get food delivered.
Another added bonus to ordering through FoodFetched this week is the additional $5 off being offered to those who use the coupon code “Oswego,” when they check out.
“I think if FoodFetched, the businesses and the customers all have a good experience during this two-week pilot program, the businesses will continue to stay enrolled,” Barlow said. “Regardless, what happens after our two-week initiative ends is up to FoodFetched and the business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.