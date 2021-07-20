Fogel enters race for new state Supreme Court judge seat

OSWEGO — Another candidate has entered the race to serve Oswego County as a New York Supreme Court justice in an election to be contested this November.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month signed a law ordering Supreme Court justices to be added to some state judicial districts; the Fifth Judicial District, which includes Oswego, Onondaga, Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer and Oneida counties, is among them.
Syracuse attorney Danielle Fogel this week launched her campaign saying her experience in the courtroom will translate directly to excellent performance on the bench.
“I wanted to take what I learned, along with my background, and integrate it into the bench based upon what I’ve learned and observed over the years,” Fogel told The Palladium-Times in a Monday interview, noting that since earning her juris doctorate from the Syracuse University School of Law in 2004 she’s practiced almost exclusively in the Supreme Court. New York Supreme Court justices hear primarily civil cases. Last week, the Pall-Times reported the campaign announcement for the same seat by former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica. Fogel said she plans to seek the Republican Party ballot line when political parties hold their judicial conventions next month.
As a young attorney assigned to handle trial cases with little safety net, Fogel quickly learned the ropes of the Supreme Court system.
“I was very lucky to get the opportunity to start trying cases so early in my career,” she said. “I was able to experience the inner workings of the courtroom, including watching the judges preside over the cases.”
A biology graduate of Utica College, Fogel served for a time as a forensic scientist with the New York State Police in Albany, which she said provided a natural off-ramp to law school. A self proclaimed “science geek,” Fogel said litigation was a career to which she took naturally and she rose to partner in the Syracuse-based Sugarman Law Firm. She’s currently in practice at Fager, Amsler Keller & Schoppmann, LLP, also located in Onondaga County.
Many attorneys harbor ambitions of reaching the bench and Fogel said trying cases so early in her career, established her as a successful working lawyer while getting experience in the behind-the-scenes of the Supreme courtroom.
“This is what appeals to me most,” she said of the Supreme Court. “This is where the majority of my experience and background lies. I know the court procedures; I know how the courthouse works. I know what to expect when you walk in and try a case.”
Elections for Supreme Court justices differ from other New York elections as candidates are prohibited from accepting or soliciting campaign donations. Judicial candidates are also mandated to avoid taking policy positions, should it compromise their ability to hear a future case.
Election day is Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.