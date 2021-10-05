FULTON — Police arrested five Fulton residents in recent weeks after executing a trio of unrelated search warrants on homes in the city that allegedly netted hundreds of bags of heroin and fentanyl, according to Fulton police.
The Fulton Police Department (FPD) on Monday announced the three busts, which were conducted by members of the Oswego County Drug Task Force (DTF) in September.
Authorities said each of the properties were neighborhood nuisances and police were tipped off by community members who reported frequent short-term traffic to and from the properties and other alleged drug-related disturbances.
Police said a total of 15 grams of fentanyl and more than 500 bags of a compound of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the raids.
FPD Sergeant Lucas Hollenbeck said authorities have been receiving information for months on and off related to the properties, and several months of investigation resulted in the three separate search warrants and subsequent arrests.
The first in the series of busts was the result of a pair of Sept. 14 search warrants on the 250 block of West Fourth Street South in Fulton.
Police said as a result of those searches, 36-year-old Jamie Cocopoti of Fulton, and 42-year-old William Spears of Fulton were arrested on Sept. 19. Both individuals were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. Cocopoti was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Less than a week after the first searches, DTF executed another search warrant in the 200 block of South Third Street in Fulton. Timothy Zaryski, 42, and Hillary Hewitt, 42, both of Fulton, were arrested on Sept. 20 following the search. Both Zaryski and Hewitt are charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
Two days later, DTF executed another search warrant on the 600 block of West First Street South in Fulton on Sept. 22. Police charged 41-year-old Jamie Reed, of Fulton, with two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Fulton police said each of the subjects were transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment and released on their own recognizance, something police noted was required under the state’s bail reform measures. FPD said possession of controlled substances does not qualify for bail.
FPD expressed gratitude for the community’s patience during the investigation. Fulton police encourage residents to report suspected drug activity to the Oswego County Drug Task Force. The Drug Tip Line number is 315-341-2102, and all calls are confidential.
DTF is comprised of investigators from the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office and members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Police Department, FPD, and various federal law enforcement partners.
