FULTON—Games, crafts, live music and an array of other activities will unfold on Thursday, Oct. 9 as part of the first Fall Festival of Fulton.
Officially named “Cider and Sweaters” the day’s events will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on C.W. Barrett Drive, including Recreation Park, the Fulton War Memorial and Fulton Ice Arena.
According to Linda Eagan, administrative director of Fulton Block Builders, and Fulton Special Events Committee member, it was fellow committee member, Lorrie Poyneer, who suggested they do something in the fall, after witnessing the success of PorchFest, a grassroots music concert with multiple bands performing on various Fulton neighborhood porches as impromptu stages.
“She said we could do games for the kids,” Eagan said. “ And other events for the adults. I said, ‘Lorrie, this is a great idea!’”
Sponsored by a Fulton Block Builders “Block Challenge Pride Grant” over 88 food and craft vendors, antiques, lemonade, cotton candy and other goodies will come together while also focusing on local manufacturing opportunities in the Fulton area.
Eagan said she feels ever since big companies, specifically, Nestle, Miller Brewing Company and Birds Eye left the area people don’t think any manufacturing jobs are available in Fulton.
“We do have a lot of manufacturing left,” Eagan said. “And we want to make sure young people, and their families, are aware of all the great jobs still available here in Oswego County and the City of Fulton.”
Eagan said throughout the month of October the mayor’s office has scheduled a number of things to highlight local manufacturing and the Fall Festival is sort of the kickoff.
Companies such as Huhtamaki, Universal Metal and N.E.T. and Die Inc. and others are scheduled to set up in the War Memorial with their products, services and job opportunities on exhibition, she said.
“Showcasing our robust manufacturing sector and exposing our youth and their families to great jobs in Fulton is so important,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels in a press release. “While honoring our rich history, this festival will also highlight the many local products and services and the wealth of our local job opportunities.”
Universal Metal Works President John Shakey IV said he was thankful to be part of the experience. His company has jobs available.
“Universal Metal Works appreciates the opportunity the city is providing at the October Fulton Fall Festival. We are seeking to hire a number of positions. This kind of exposure will help,” he said.
Director of Fulton City Parks and Recreation, Chris Waldron, who along with Fulton native Caroline Shue created the Fulton Special Events Committee, said he feels this occasion will give Fulton residents an appreciation of where they come from.
“I think this type of event will help people to have a greater sense of pride in our community,” Waldron said. “It’s something we’ve been lacking here for some time. So anything we can do to help the community feel more proud of where they live is well worth our best efforts.”
“Fish Creek Rodeo’s” Liz Friedel and Jeremy Petrie kick off the day’s live music with their flare of country fiddle original tunes from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.. Max Scialdone and his array of diverse music genres including oldies, blues, classic rock and country is scheduled to appear from 1 to 4 p.m.
Social distancing will be observed and anyone not vaccinated is asked to please wear a mask indoors. Watch for updated information on the city website https://www.futon.org, the Fulton Block Builders website www.fultonblockbuilders.com or on Facebook at City of Fulton –Parks & Recreation, or www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders.
