First-ever virtual Yards for Yeardley a success, college leaders say

OSWEGO — The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t slow down SUNY Oswego’s participation in an annual, national tribute to victims of domestic violence.
Yards for Yeardley is one of the yearly efforts by the One Love Foundation, named for University of Virginia senior Yeardley Love. Love was murdered by her boyfriend, a fellow UVA student, just weeks before what would have been her graduation as a member of the class of 2010.
Led locally by the SUNY Oswego Title IX office each April to coincide with National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, community members coast to coast are encouraged to participate by tracking their steps while walking, running, rolling (skateboard, wheelchair, etc).
“We walk to remember Yeardley and all of the SUNY victims of violence, and we walk to prevent this from happening here,” said Lisa Evaneski, SUNY Oswego’s Title IX coordinator.
With in-person learning cancelled for the semester, college leaders needed to find a new way to connect the community — with tremendous results, officials say. The Oswego Title IX Office’s goal was 1 million yards — among 219 students, faculty, staff, administrators, alumni, community members, friends and pets, the 2020 Yards for Yeardley registered an eye-popping 21.8 million yards.
“We’re walking towards something – preventing domestic violence and dating violence,” said student Mariel Mendez, Senior, Communication and Social Interaction, in an episode of SUNY Oswego’s “Notes From Home” series.
Mendez said keeping track of the churning feet, wheels and paws was easy and affirming.
“We have a Google doc form shared with the community, and you’re able to log how many yards or miles you do and even add a video or picture,” Mendez said. “We can do it from the safety of our own communities and homes.”
For more information on Yards for Yeardley or the One Love Foundation, visit www.joinonelove.org. For more on local college efforts to stop sexual assault and domestic violence, visit www.oswego.edu/title-ix. If, as a member of the SUNY Oswego community, you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you are encouraged to contact Lisa Evaneski, Title IX Coordinator at 315-312-5604 or lisa.evaneski@oswego.edu
