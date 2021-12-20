GRANBY — Two people died resulting from an early morning fire Wednesday in the town of Granby, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department reported.
At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a structure fire at 354 County Line Road in the town of Granby.
Following an investigation into the incident, it was determined that Angela Rosenbaum, 43, died in the fire, according to the sheriff’s department press release.
A juvenile male was rescued from the residence by an Oswego County Sheriff’s deputy and a New York State Trooper, the release stated. That juvenile was then transported by Menter Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital. Later Wednesday morning, the juvenile passed away at the hospital, the release stated.
The Oswego County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, the Oswego County Cause and Origin Team, Menter Ambulance, and the Cody, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Moyers Corners, Fulton, Volney, Oswego Town, Oswego City, Mexico, Minetto, Hannibal, Granby Lake Side, Lysander, Ira, Jordan, and Plainville fire departments.
The incident is still under investigation.
