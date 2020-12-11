OSWEGO — The 2021 spending and revenue plan adopted by Oswego County lawmakers Thursday night is set to cut property taxes by about 3 percent.
The Oswego County Legislature approved the more than $213 million spending plan by a vote of 23-2, with unanimous support from the Republican super majority and opposition from the legislature's two Democrats. The generic tax rate will fall to $7.48 per $1,000 of assessed value under the spending plan, a 2.9 percent decrease from the $7.70 in the 2020 plan.
Owners of a property valued at $100,000 would pay roughly $748 in county property taxes, a savings of about $22 from the $770 the same property owner would have paid in the current year. The $7.48 per $1,000 rate does not include town, village, city or school taxes, and actual property tax rates can vary in each municipality based on a variety of factors.
The county Legislature held a public hearing on the spending and revenue plan Thursday evening, both in-person and virtually, but not a single resident offered comment.
Late changes made to the spending and revenue plan Thursday night reduced the tax levy slightly, with officials landing on a total of $45.57 million to be collected via property taxes. The remainder of the roughly $213 million in expenditures comes from various revenue streams.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, repeatedly said legislators were cognizant throughout the budget process of the difficulties business and property owners have experienced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Weatherup said county lawmakers did their best to present a "bare bones" spending plan that preserved necessary services without increasing taxes.
County Administrator Phil Church, who also serves as the county's budget officer, said all county departments re-prioritized their budgets to meet the challenges of the pandemic while continuing to provide core services for residents. In an early budget message to legislators, Church said the COVID-19 pandemic created “extraordinary stresses” on county budgets.
“We’ve experienced revenue losses and new expenses caused by the virus and its impact on the economy,” Church said, adding, however, the county has weathered the storm by reining in costs and compensating for anticipated reductions in state aid. “As a result of these efforts, Oswego County can adopt a taxpayer friendly budget for 2021.”
Early in 2020, the county Legislature made a series of moves to stabilize county finances and cover the unanticipated costs of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hiring and spending freezes adopted and extended several times throughout the year were the most noticeable moves, but county officials noted each of the county departments cut back on spending.
“These measures helped to stabilize the county’s financial position going into 2021,” Weatherup said in a statement. “We made every effort to control spending and protect the taxpayers. Many households and many businesses are still struggling to make ends meet, and we don’t know how long it will take for the economy to rebound.”
Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, R-Hannibal, on Thursday commended legislators and department heads for their efforts this year, adding officials worked diligently to craft a responsible 2021 budget. Wilbur previously said county officials work hard each year to protect taxpayer money, but the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic made it especially important this year to craft a spending and revenue plan that didn't further burden residents.
"There's a lot of people who are struggling right now,” Wilbur said. “We wanted to make every effort, especially this year. It's very important that we did whatever we could to tighten the belt and cut back."
Democrats opposed the budget largely due to the inclusion of pay raises for legislators and department heads and the way the positions are funded in the spending plan. Minority Leader Tom Drumm, D-Oswego, called the “cornerstones of the budget” solid, but added legislators shouldn't be taking a pay raise at a time when the county is enacting hiring and purchasing freezes and other cost-cutting measures.
“It comes back to being overly cautious,” Drumm said. “Certainly I have a massive amount of respect for our department heads and what they've gone through this year, but I believe in times of uncertainty this body has to take a hard look at money and where we allocate it. For me, this year's overarching theme is caution.”
Legislator Edward Gilson, R-Pulaski, noted county department heads have had considerable additional work this year, and called the 1.5 percent pay raise “a small token” in recognition of those efforts. In response, Drumm said the opposition was in no way a condemnation of the department heads, adding the raises were “certainly earned.” The money should have been shifted from other areas of the budget, Drumm said, specifically pointing a legislative account that funds the county's economic development agencies, which he said has not provided the county with a return on its investment.
Drumm ultimately put forth an amendment to slash 3 percent legislative pay raises out of the budget, but the amendment failed 22-3. Legislator Ralph Stacey Jr., R-Fulton, was the sole Republican that supported the amendment.
The county Legislature is also expected to extend the hiring and purchasing freezes through the first quarter of 2021, officials have said, as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further impact revenues, and costs associated with the county’s response to the virus continue to pile up. Weatherup previously noted the freezes could be lifted if financial conditions improve.
