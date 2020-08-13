Fight against invasive water chestnuts rages on

MINETTO — A group water chestnut pull will be held Thursday morning in Minetto to help open up that area of the water and fight the spread of the invasive plants.
About a dozen volunteers will gather from 10 a.m. until noon to help with pulling the plants out of the water along the east side of the river near the Minetto Bridge.
The gloved volunteers will work from canoes, kayaks, and rowboats. Plants that are pulled will be put in plastic bags and will be disposed of by the town of Minetto, according to Dick Drosse, who along with his wife Naneen is coordinating the effort.
Water chestnuts are found in the Oswego River and other waterways in the county. In some areas, large mats of the plants have developed.
“It’s an environmental problem because the mats cover the water. They starve out the oxygen for the fish and natural habitat of what’s in the water,” Dick Drosse said. “It’s also an impediment to recreational use for fishing and boating.”
The drifting rosettes have also caused clogging problems with the water intakes of the canal locks, hydro stations, and other water intakes along the river.
In areas where there are large mats of the plants, an aquatic herbicide is needed to control their growth.
For areas of new growth or where the problem is not as widespread, pulling the water chestnuts by hand is effective, Drosse said. Each sprouted nut can grow several plants, and each plant can develop multiple new nuts.
The hope is that today’s water chestnut pull will help open up that particular area. Where the pulling is done on a yearly basis, water chestnuts can be kept under control and the waterways kept open.
“It’s a start because this is a new growth area,” Drosse said.
Hand pulling of the invasive plants has been done for years, he said.
“It’s a standard form of eradicating the chestnuts,” Drosse said. “The problem is you have to continually keep at it because the nutlets that are growing on the underside of the rosette — the rosette is what you’re seeing on top — they could have a longevity up to 10 to 12 years. It’s a continual effort. The specific area we’re working on Thursday is a fairly new encroachment of the area. Because of this longevity, they could have floated down from elsewhere. The nutlets dropped and they’ve sprouted.”
Another large concentration of the plants in the Oswego River is south of Fulton.
“You have different locations along the river where you have pockets,” he said.
The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District and volunteers have worked hard to keep county waterways clear of the water chestnuts.
Drosse said he noticed this mat of water chestnuts while driving over the Minetto Bridge. He and his wife live along the Oswego River in Minetto. They are active in environmental concerns and belong to the Oswego County Yakkers paddling group, so Thursday’s effort is significant to them.
“(The river) is a recreational and environmental asset to our community,” he said. “You have to just step up to the plate and help out.”
Joe Chairvolotti, district manager of the Oswego Soil and Water Conservation District, oversees the major eradication of the water chestnuts along the river and in other county waterways. He said the most populated area for water chestnuts is from Phoenix to Minetto on the Oswego River. He said other water bodies that contain water chestnuts include the Salmon River estuary, the Little Salmon area, Rice Creek, Oneida Lake, and a small amount in the Oneida River.
“The larger populations are present in the Oswego River,” Chairvolotti said. Areas where the mats are most dense are treated with herbicides, he said. That treatment is handled by the Soil and Water Conservation District. Containing the water chestnuts is a never-ending process.
“It’s really at the control level as opposed to eradication,” Chairvolotti said. “The one issue with water chestnuts is that the seeds are actually viable in the sediment for up to 10 to 12 years, which makes it extremely difficult to remove every plant.”
Still, hand pulling is effective at removing future plants from growing. The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District has its own crew for that task.
“We do have a hand-pulling crew as well, which was reduced this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they still had a presence on the water and were able to remove a great deal of water chestnuts,” Chairvolotti said.
