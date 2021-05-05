OSWEGO — A local travel enthusiast has set the dates for a nine-day trek throughout Scotland and Ireland next year and invites fellow travel enthusiasts and sightseers to join her for a “laid back and leisurely” vacation after more than a year cooped up stateside.
Oswego County resident Ann Losurdo — a retired Central Square Central School District language teacher and veteran trip manager — is organizing her first international group trip since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The trip is set to depart Saturday, July 16 and return Monday, July 25, 2022. Losurdo said it will feature several prominent destinations from both countries including, but are not limited to: Scotland’s Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, New Town and Royal Mile, and Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Trinity College, Burren National Park and Cliffs of Moher.
“I am beyond excited to start fueling my traveling passion again, I have so many places to go on my bucket list,” Losurdo said, noting the destinations — Scotland and Ireland — are two of the prominent retreats on her list to places to go.
Losurdo said the trip is facilitated through EF/Go Ahead Tours, a Massachusetts-based travel agency that organizes small group trips both internationally and within the continental United States. According to company officials, this is not the first time Losurdo has worked with the company, which told The Pall-Times she’s organized “many international tours for both students and adults over the years.”
Losurdo said this would be her 10th overseas trip, with the previous ventures including Central Square students. She’s booked “numerous more” throughout North America..
The upcoming 2022 trip would be considerably different, noting the broader “freedom to explore” the attendees would have in the other countries, compared to the “busy” student-focused tours she did in the past.
“Most of the planned areas in the tours would go into the early afternoon and people will then go on their own and explore other places,” Losurdo said. “This trip gives people time to explore; there are many optional excursions in each place that people can visit.”
Assisting the group throughout the trip will be an EF/Go tour director, according to Losurdo. The tour director is an individual familiar with the area and can help familiarize tourists with the destination and provide tips about the area, according to EF/Go’s website (www.goaheadtours.com.)
Losurdo said the trip has no attendance limits, but noted that 20 people have already registered. She stressed that even though the trip is considered an “adult trip,” families can bring children as young as eight years old.
To learn more about the expedition and the pricing options, interested travelers are urged to email Losurdo at annlosurdo@gmail.com by the April 30, 2022 sign up deadline.
