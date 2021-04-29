SYRACUSE — A local school bus driver was arrested Thursday and accused of sexually exploiting a child.
Frederick Haresign, a 61-year-old Oswego man, was arrested Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A federal complaint alleges Haresign provided at least one child with gifts in exchange for sexually explicit images and video in or about 2017 while employed as a school bus driver.
Federal prosecutors did not disclose which school district or transportation company Haresign was employed by at the time, but the Fulton City School District (FCSD) sent a letter to families on Thursday saying the district "is aware that a former employee of (its) transportation provider has been arrested and faces federal child pornography charges."
FCSD contracts with Granby-based Golden Sun Bus Service.
The federal criminal complaint charges Haresign with sexual exploitation of a child, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Kevin M. Kelly.
The Oswego man is accused of providing a minor child who rode on his school bus with nicotine, cash and other gifts in exchange for sexually explicit self-images and videos from the child. Federal prosecutors said the company that employed Haresign removed him from active service as a driver upon receiving notice of the investigation and have now terminated his employment.
In the letter to FCSD families, Superintendent Brian Pulvino said the district was first alerted to "possible criminal activity committed" on April 19, and immediately reported to law enforcement. Pulvino said the district would continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the matter.
The charge against Haresign carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Haresign could also face a fine of up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life and registration as a sex offender.
Haresign appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric at an initial appearance Thursday and was detained pending further proceedings, according to federal prosecutors.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New York State Police from the Fulton Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Troop D Computer Crimes Unit are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian is prosecuting Haresign in coordination with Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes as part of Project Safe Childhood.
Authorities ask any individuals who believe they have information relevant to this investigation to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.
Prosecutors noted the charge against Haresign is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS). Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.
