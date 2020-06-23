SYRACUSE — Federal authorities allege an Oswego man possessed and distributed child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI on Tuesday announced charges against 26-year-old Richard Alvarado. Authorities said Alvarado appeared in federal court Tuesday to answer to charges that he distributed and possess child pornography.
A criminal complaint filed against Alvarado claims the Oswego man distributed videos of child pornography with his cell phone using a group messaging application. Authorities said Alvarado possessed and distributed video files depicting sexual conduct with children between the ages of 5 and 9 years old.
Federal law enforcement officials said an examination of Alvarado's cell phone revealed the device contained numerous image and video files depicting child pornography.
Authorities said, if convicted, Alvarado would face at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, in addition to a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years. Alvarado would also face a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney.
Alvarado appeared Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew T. Baxter, and was detained pending further proceedings.
The case against Alvarado is being investigated by the FBI and the agency's Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Brown is prosecuting the case.
