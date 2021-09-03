SYRACUSE — Federal prosecutors have charged a Fulton woman with nearly three dozen counts of identity theft and misuse of social security numbers after the woman allegedly used misappropriated names and personal information to obtain credit cards and loans.
U.S. attorneys on Wednesday charged 48-year-old Tammy TiltonGajewski, of Fulton, with 32 counts of misuse of a social security number and two counts of aggravated identity theft in connection with the alleged use of the names of other people and social security numbers to obtain various lines of credit. Authorities said Tilton-Gajewski was arraigned on an indictment Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Syracuse and released pending trial, which is not yet scheduled.
Federal prosecutors noted if convicted of misuse of a social security number, individuals face a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of post-release supervision of up to three years.
If convicted of aggravated identity theft, Tilton-Gajewski faces a mandatory minimum sentence of two years on each count.
Authorities said the case remains under investigation by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General and New York State Police. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian LaRochelle is prosecuting the case.
