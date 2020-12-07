SYRACUSE — The Department of Justice says landlord Doug Waterbury has displayed “contemptuous conduct and continued acts of defiance” in failing to abide by two binding agreements reached in 2019 which settled a slew of harassment and discrimination lawsuits against him.
In a federal court motion filed Dec. 4, the DOJ accused Waterbury of flouting the terms of his deals and asked a judge to enact several harsh injunctions and penalties on Waterbury as both punitive measures and with the goal of changing future behavior.
“Each violation they claim to have cured is quickly replaced by a new one and the cycle of hollow assurances continues,” reads the brief submitted to the Northern District of the United States District Court, according to documents obtained by The Palladium-Times.
Waterbury in 2019 settled two lawsuits — one brought by the Department of Justice and the other by Syracuse-based advocacy group Fair Housing CNY — related to Waterbury’s predatory and discriminatory behavior while the owner of several dozen rental properties in the Oswego area over the past three decades. Multiple women testified that Waterbury pressured them for sexual favors using his position as their landlord as leverage in a “pattern of severe, pervasive and unwelcome sexual harassment,” according to the justice department.
As part of the terms of his settlements (also known as a consent decree), Waterbury was ordered to pay a total of $850,000 and agreed to remove himself entirely from the business of property management. Waterbury was enjoined from “engaging in contact or communication with current or past tenants, entering any of the subject properties or engaging in intimidating, threatening or interfering conduct” on Aug. 9, 2019 but nearly four months after he was supposed to hand over meaningful control of his Ontario Realty Inc. he still had not done so.
Waterbury began by ignoring the terms of the consent decree, the DOJ claims, and it did not get better from there. Not only did he refuse to abide by the bare minimum of his settlement terms, but Waterbury and his wife, Carol, along with business associates, conspired to brazenly circumvent the terms of his consent decree, according to prosecutors.
While a local real estate firm (known in the filing as the Independent Manager) was retained to manage Waterbury’s properties, he made the job nearly impossible by “withholding necessary information to allow the (Independent Manager) to assume control,” the DOJ said.
The voluminous court filing from federal lawyers contains dozens of exhibits and multiple witness statements testifying they saw Waterbury visiting and performing maintenance on rental properties in direct violation of the terms of his consent decree. Prosecutors also included photos and a video of Waterbury allegedly entering properties. One notice of non-compliance enumerates more than 60 occasions where Carol Waterbury performed prohibited actions at or around rental properties.
“Defendants have attempted to deflect responsibility for these and other violations,” the lawsuit says. “Although the United States is not currently aware of reports of additional housing-related sexual harassment by Defendant Waterbury, his refusal to abide by this injunction is particularly troubling. Defendants should be held in civil contempt because they have continuously violated the terms of the decree despite repeated demands for compliance.”
The justice department asked “in light of the defendants’ prolonged flouting of this court’s decree,” for the Waterburys to be fined for expenses incurred by the Independent Manager, and to pay $500 per day until all outstanding information is provided, funds and documents are provided. The DOJ wants Waterbury fined $1,000 per instance “for each time that defendant Douglas Waterbury enters onto any portion” of a rental property, as well as amending the consent decree to last until 2025 and requiring Waterbury to stay 1,000 feet away from the properties.
On Monday, the Department of Justice’s motion was referred to Magistrate Judge Therese Wiley Dancks with a response to the motion due by Jan. 4, 2021.
Partly inspired by victims of Waterbury’s harassment, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and the Common Council in 2018 enacted a comprehensive reformatting of the Port City’s Section 8 Rental Assistance Program. The new protocols, among other things, contain protective language explicitly defining sexual harassment, discrimination, quid pro quo and hostile environment for property rental inside city limits.
Barlow on Monday told The Palladium-Times the information contained in the filing “details the complete lack of respect and adherence to the rule of law” of the Waterburys.
“My administration has worked extremely hard to protect tenants and ensure they’re living in fair conditions at reasonable prices. The latest action by the DOJ should catch the attention of any landlord who does not maintain property or respect their tenants that this behavior will not be tolerated,” Barlow said. “I thank the DOJ for their attention to housing conditions and predatory landlords in Oswego and will continue being of assistance when necessary.”
Requests for comment sent to an attorney known to represent Waterbury were not returned by press time.
