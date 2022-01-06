FULTON — According to a letter obtained by The Palladium-Times, the Fulton City School District is utilizing an "emergency closing day" Friday, citing positive cases from the school's staff and students.
The letter came from FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino, who sent the letter out Thursday. In the letter to FCSD families and staff, Pulvino wrote that the closing comes on the heels of positive tests gathered from the school's COVID Testing Center, as well as positive cases from home tests as well as other testing locations.
There will be no remote learning, nor will students be transported to any CiTi BOCES programs, Pulvino added.
"We know that disruptions to learning and routines are not idea for anyone," he said. "We are taking this precaution to uphold our commitment to provide a safe learning environment for our students and a safe workplace for our staff."
FCSD is the second area school district to cancel school on Friday. The Oswego City School District made the same announcement earlier Thursday, but the latter also made Monday a remote learning day.
FCSD is targeting an in-person return Monday. No acknowledgments were made about athletics or any other events Friday throughout the weekend.
Pulvino mentioned in the letter that the FCSD COVID Testing Center is open Friday from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. by appointment for symptomatic students and staff. Appointments can be made by calling 315-593-5509.
"As always during this pandemic, we ask that staff, students and families remain prepared to transition to remote learning if it becomes necessary," Pulvino said.
