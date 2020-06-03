FCSD officials correct, clarify ballot errors

FULTON — The Fulton City School District announced Wednesday it is taking steps to overcome errors on the district’s budget and Board of Education ballots.
The district received notice late Monday afternoon that the registered voter list for the Fulton City School District (FCSD) was incomplete, according to a press release. As a result, ballots are still being mailed and may not yet have arrived in mailboxes. The affected areas include Volney, Granby and some other areas outside the city of Fulton, officials said.
Those voting in the FCSD budget process have a choice to mail back their absentee ballot with a provided envelope or to drop it off in a secure red ballot box, located at the central office entrance of Fulton Junior High School, 129 Curtis St., Fulton. The box is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. All ballots must be received by 5 p.m. June 9.
The district also announced Wednesday that some of the information included in budget information sent to voters was incorrect.
On some ballots, the total amount for the 2020-2021 school year budget is listed as 73,777.00 — seventy-three thousand, seven hundred seventy-seven dollars. A misplaced punctuation mark caused the error, district officials said, and the actual amount of the budget is $73,777,000 — seventy-three million, seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand dollars.
If you or a voter in your household voted on the budget with the understanding that it was the much lower, $73,000 amount, the district will “arrangements with you to properly collect a revised, anonymous ballot and to set aside your previously transmitted ballot,” said a statement from FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino.
“In the abundance of caution, FCSD is sending a letter to all voters and including a revised ballot, which corrects the above error. The remainder of the ballot is the same,” said Pulvino, noting that the district has “developed control procedures” so each qualified voter may only vote once; no duplicate votes will be counted.
If you have any other questions, please contact District Clerk Jean Perry via email at (jperry@fulton.cnyric.org) or at 315-593-5511.
