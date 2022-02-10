FULTON — Budget communication and social-emotional health and wellness were the main topics of conversation when the Fulton City School District Board of Education virtually convened Tuesday.
Superintendent of Schools Brian Pulvino asked Geri Geitner, executive director of human resources and student services, to brief the board on the overview of the Behavior Intervention Monitoring Assessment System (BIMAS-2), saying they would discuss the next installment of the Strategic Coherence Plan at the next meeting on Feb. 22.
Geitner prefaced her report by pointing out the BIMAS is “really a part of our whole comprehensive social-emotional wellness framework” for the students and a critical part of the school counseling team.
Geitner described the BIMAS as a tool effective in FCSD’s multi-tiered system of supports utilizing data to identify needs and prescribe evidence-based responses in the areas of academics, behavior, attendance and social-emotional developmental health.
“We’re looking at the whole progress and growth of the child over time,” Geitner said.
Used as a universal screening, BIMAS also has the added advantage of being used as a progress monitoring and program evaluation tool, Geitner said.
Each rating scale consists of 34 items and is completed online.
“It is not long-term assessment,” Geitner said, ”but more about the impressions about how the student is functioning over the previous week.”
Geitner said there is one critical item on the rating scale and that’s the one dealing with self-harm. If students indicate that as a concern or if teachers rate that as an area of concern, an alert automatically goes to the building principal and members of the student support team who are designated in each building to receive that information and they can respond immediately, notifying the parents.
Geitner further explained K-6 teachers are the ones who fill complete the rating scale for the elementary school students.
They complete it within two to three minutes per student.
Students in grades 7-12 complete a self-rating on their own, taking approximately four to eight minutes.
Pulvino began the budget discussion by telling the board about a productive meeting he attended on Saturday with the Central New York School Board Association and the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison Counties Board of Cooperative Educational Services (OCM BOCES) in which conversations concerning the seven percent inflation right now make it challenging to plan for the future.
Pulvino said it was an interesting conversation led by Dr. Rick Timbs and seven legislators associated with OCM BOCES.
“Dr. Timbs spoke about what happens after post federal funds come in,” Pulvino said. “What about making adjustments in the foundation of the aid formula and those things we want to sustain for the future?”
Robbin Griffin, FCSD board president, asked if they spoke about the formula due to be updated, as it’s due to be updated every three years.
Pulvino said it was a topic of conversation and Timbs and the legislators were also “very well versed” about it.
Griffin said she was glad because that was a key piece of information for all to keep an eye on going forward on the amount being correct for what it costs for a basic education for each child.
Also at the meeting, Pulvino welcomed Christina Schirtz, the new director of school nutrition. Pulvino said she had large shoes to fill in her new position with FCSD. Pulvino said former director Terry Warwick was instrumental in running the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), or free breakfast and lunch program, and he wished her “a very wonderful and fruitful retirement.”
