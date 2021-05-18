FCSD Esports club part of 'new beginning' for HS competitions

Fulton City School District officials have announced plans to start an Esports club to participate in the High School Esports League (HSEL). According to district officials, the club is part of a new wave of extracurricular activities anticipated to start this summer. The HSEL is a national organization that organizes video game competitions between school districts. In this November 2019 photo, students from HSEL participating schools are seen competing at Georgia’s World Congress Center during DreamHack Atlanta 2019.