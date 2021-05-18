FCSD Esports club part of 'new beginning' for HS competitions

FULTON — The Fulton City School District (FCSD) has taken its first steps into the world of digital gaming in what officials are calling a “new beginning” for returning students through the development of the district’s first high school electronic sports (Esports) club.
An Esports team includes students that compete against one another similarly to regular, in-person, sports; however, their contests are held virtually.
“It is competitive organized game play using games that students would play on their own,” FCSD Chief of Operations and Innovation Dominic Lisi said. He noted that the benefits world include teaching students teamwork, collaboration and building skills “with things they already enjoy doing.”
The club, slated to start on July 6, would be part of the larger High School Esports League (HSEL) — a nationally organized group that facilitates student video game tournaments, according to the HSEL website (www.highschoolesportsleague.com).
Other Oswego County school districts represented in the HSEL are the Oswego City School District and the Altmar-Parish-Williamson Central School District.
Modern video games recognized by the HSEL include, but are not limited to: Overwatch; Rocket League; Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate; Minecraft; Hearthstone; Valorant; NBA 2K21; Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War; Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO); and Rainbow Six Siege; according to HSEL officials.
However, games rated mature or higher by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) — such as Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, CSGO and Rainbow Six Siege — will not be played by Fulton students, according to Lisi and G. Ray Bodley High School Principal Donna Parkhurst.
“No one will be able to play those games. We will not offer mature-rated games for the students,” Parkhurst said.
Lisi said a registered student would need a signed permission slip from a parent or guardian in order to join.
The HSEL is responsible for facilitating the games, according to Lisi. He said that during tournaments, the rules and amount of players vary based on the game.
According to Parkhurst, one of the district’s goals is to “draw students back into the building” after a year of uncertainty and clubs being forced into virtual activities and meetings due to coronavirus-related restrictions. She said the forthcoming Esports club is part of the upcoming FCSD G.R.B. Institute summer program intended to do just that.
“We are putting together a program that offers high-interest activities for students to do over the summer, and Esports is one of the selections available to students,” she said.
The G.R.B. Institute — which starts July 6 and runs through the middle of August — will consist of daily programs meant to offer students extracurricular niche activities, Parkhurst said. She said activities will include photography, coding, coding book creation and more.
She noted that the program will resemble SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Institute; saying it would be “along the same lines” as that popular program.
SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon institute is a two-week daily summer program that offers specialized classes in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) disciplines and allows the students to have a “deeper understanding of mathematics and scientific concepts,” according to the SUNY Oswego website (www.oswego.edu).
In order to play the graphically demanding video games, Lisi said the district purchased 15 computers with the needed power and the appropriate video game consoles. In the future, students would have the chance to learn how to construct these advanced computers, Lisi said.
“We want students to learn what it takes to build these high-end computers,” he said. He added that the district will teach students the “skills associated with building those devices” and noted the club’s “focus is educational and extracurricular.”
The Esports team stemmed from the FCSD’s 2018 Fibonacci program — a program designed to “introduce a culture of interdisciplinary STEAM learning, and teach them to become creative, independent leaders of community resurgence,” according to the Fibonacci program’s website (www.projectfibonacci.org).
“It came out of the concept of progress and innovation. We learned a lot over the past year and a half with the pandemic,” he said.
District officials are still planning the details of the new initiative and will release more information about the Esports club in the coming weeks. Students interested in joining will be required to register.
For more information, visit www.fultoncsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.