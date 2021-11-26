FULTON — The second component of the Fulton City School District’s Strategic Coherence Plan (SCP) was the main topic of discussion during Tuesday’s FCSD Board of Education virtual meeting.
The first component of the SCP concentrated on innovation. This month’s focus was on leadership. Superintendent Brian Pulvino characterized leadership as a “bookend” to innovation within the parameters of the overall five-year academic plan to improve the level of education offered in the district.
Pulvino spoke about ensuring shared commitment in everything they do. He said the building blocks of the SCP focusing on direction, cultivating collaborative cultures, deepening learning and securing accountability are all connected to leadership.
“Leadership comes from all different levels and parts of the organization,” Pulvino said.
The superintendent explained how $905,000 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) allocated toward leadership areas would help the district accomplish its long-term goals.
“Those funds are allocated toward COVID contingency planning,” Pulvino said. “They are also for school supplies, remote learning, and funding costs through personal protective equipment (PPE). In addition, funding costs associated with your public employer health emergency plan and the instructional support framework is something we will highlight.”
Beginning in 2021-22 the FCSD Instructional Support Framework will provide teachers with equitable access to colleagues who can support them in meeting students’ needs in all tiers of the Multi-tiered System of Support (MTSS).
Daniel Carroll, FCSD executive director of instruction and achievement, said the approach they intend to utilize for support for students is to establish roles inside the FCSD Instructional Support Framework. Those roles include Professional Learning Communities (PLC) facilitators, interdisciplinary instructional specialists, Support and Emotional Learning (SEL) coaches, restorative practices specialists, a district intervention team facilitator and instructional coaches.
“From the beginning of our Strategic Coherence Plan, development of instructional coaching was a priority and that specific support was baked right into the original plan and had its own strategy,” Carroll said.
Renee Hendrickson, director of literacy and a special education teacher, explained how instructional coaches fit into and benefit the Instructional Support Framework plan.
“I’m incredibly lucky to work with nine dedicated coaches who are ready to join forces with our teachers,” Hendrickson said. “At the heart of that is supporting teachers to empower all learners, and really developing a partnership to reach those goals.”
According to Hendrickson, 80 percent of the role consists of direct coaching. Support to FCSD teachers coaching activities includes assisting with goal setting and reflection, supporting data discussions, sharing or molding instructional strategies, offering feedback, visiting classrooms, providing/creating instructional resources, supporting collaboration and attending PLCs as needed.
FCSD instructional coaches are teachers, Kelly Gates, Sandy White, Dan Sherman, Denise Rodriguez, Lynette DePoint, Karen Noel, Michelle Briggs, Alison Fluent and Jan Reese.
Also at the meeting, Craig and Susan Traub from Blessings in a Backpack #1764 gave an update to the board.
They said they have taken on an additional 10 students for a total of 240. They informed the board of the difficulty in getting foods such as applesauce cups. They said they were eventually able to secure the items from Amazon, however the cost was more than the group could typically afford. They said they were grateful for a recent Shineman Foundation grant, adding that at a $1 a child and with 240 children, they could use all the donations people were willing to give.
“The stronger we are, the better we can feed the kids,” Susan Traub said.
Any donations of food or money for Blessings in a Backpack may be mailed to Prince of Peace Church, 64 Gillespie Road, Fulton, NY 13069.
