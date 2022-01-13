A budget workshop meeting of the Fulton City School District Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be conducted by telephone or videoconferencing, with more information to be posted on the District website, at fultoncsd.org.
