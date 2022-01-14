FULTON— Safety protocols for returning to in-person meetings opened up the agenda of the virtual Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
Fulton Superintendent of Schools Brian Pulvino shared a draft he composed for discussion detailing the Aug. 27 and Nov. 24 New York State Health Commissioner’s determinations.
Pulvino pointed out that as school officers, the board is bound to obey all legal requirements determined by State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, including facemasks.
In Rosa’s Jan. 6 statement, it is ordered that under the authority of Public Health Law 206, the COVID-19 face-covering regulation of the New York Codes, Rules and Regulations Title-10 and the commissioner of health determinations, counties are required to enforce school masking regulations.
Pulvino said the order would be placed on the door of the entryway to the meeting so there is no confusion as to what is expected from people attending.
Highlights of the order include:
• Designated single point of entry.
• The superintendent/school resource officer (SRO) will contact the Fulton police chief prior to all school board meetings to discuss anticipated issues, and awareness that the police will be contacted in the event of any disturbances.
• Posted list of expectations for entry.
• No symptoms or illnesses.
• Temperatures taken upon entry.
• Mask wearing required at all times.
• All students, personnel, teachers, administrators, contractors and visitors must wear masks at all times indoors, regardless of vaccinated status.
Anyone who refuses to comply will be asked to leave. If they resist they would be escorted from the building and grounds and could potentially face trespassing charges, Pulvino said.
Pulvino said if there were any scheduling difficulties with the Fulton police department, the superintendent/SRO could try to make arrangements with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office or the state police.
“I think it reminds everybody that we are to be cordial to one another,” Pulvino said. “Obviously we’re in a world right now where there’s a lot of anxieties and frustrations, a lot of things on people’s minds, and we need to continue to work on kindness and respect for one another.”
Board member David Cordone expressed a concern that by following the mandate the FCSD could be sending a message to the community the school board is not accessible to the public. He was also curious as to the position Fulton city government was taking on this issue.
“I totally believe we need to ensure the safety of everybody,” Cordone said. “I’m just wondering what other local governments are doing. I don’t want us to overshoot because it seems to me like we could be sending a message that we’re not open to the community to receive their input, to receive their participation in government.”
Cordone said guidance for COVID-19 protocols are changing day to day.
“I’m aware and I think you know from the governor today we’re not contact tracing any longer,” Cordone said. “The health department is, so it seems, saying things are getting more lax and our message might be to our community, more strict.”
Board President Robbin Griffin said the board has a responsibility to keep students safe, which is in direct contrast to anyone else who holds a meeting.
The idea of hybrid meetings was briefly discussed, however with guidelines due to change on Jan. 15 by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, the board decided to wait until her report before making a decision on this topic.
Conversation moved to the next segment of the FCSD’s Strategic Coherence Plan, the area of instruction and “coherence.”
The plan is designed to empower students to develop knowledge and skills to become respectful, responsible, productive citizens committed to lifelong learning. It was created by the FCSD as a learning organization to be the centerpiece of the community.
Daniel Carroll, the district’s executive director of instruction and achievement, said “coherence” is a concept that’s been researched by educational researcher
Michael Fullan providing a framework for FCSD that guides the development of the plan. Carroll said under the “coherence” framework the FCSD’s direction will be focused on the future direction of the district, developing a collaborative culture and deepening learning.
Leadership and literacy, the first two priorities of the SCP, are followed by “instruction” and its strategic intents.
According to Carroll’s presentation, by 2024, 80 percent of respondents to the Student Voice Survey will agree/strongly or agree with the statement:
• Classes are interesting and keep attention.
• In class we often work with partners or in groups.
• My teachers explain things in different ways so that all students can learn.
“We use our Student Voice Survey results to measure how we’re doing with our efforts to provide engaging instruction to our students,” Carroll said.
He brought the board up to date on how the federal stimulus funds have helped to bolster their efforts in this area.
“We have devoted 22 percent, or $2.6 million toward the area of instruction,” Carroll said. “This allocation includes several new student-facing positions in the form of additional reading, math, interventionists at all levels, as well as additional English as a new language positions.”
Carroll said it’s important to remember that an overarching purpose for the use of these funds is for school districts to increase the capacity to provide safe in-person instruction while also addressing students’ needs related to learning loss associated with two years of interrupted instruction.
As an example of the efforts the stimulus funds have afforded the FCSD, Carroll introduced Denise Rodriguez and Jennifer Reese, two instructional interdisciplinary specialists, and William Mecum, the FCSD director of instructional support services.
Mecum spoke about how they keep track of the progress of their efforts to engage students in learning, while Reese and Rodriguez spoke about how bringing teachers together from different course subjects was helping them to fulfill their goals of engaging students in the interest of learning.
