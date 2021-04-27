FULTON — Fulton schools officials approved a 2021-2022 spending and revenue proposal last week that, if approved, would not increase the tax levy.
The Fulton City School District (FCSD) Board of Education unanimously approved a $76.23 million budget that would rely on $21.6 million in taxpayer money if voters approve the spending proposal next month. FCSD officials plan to present the budget to the public on May 5 prior to the May 18 vote, which coincides with the election of board of education members.
FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino called the spending and revenue plan “a good budget,” noting it maintains all the district’s programs and services for students without increasing the financial burden on taxpayers.
“For our taxpayers we did a zero percent tax levy (increase) this year,” Pulvino said, adding with communities striving to return to a sense of normalcy the financial portion of the budget was particularly important. “It’s a good budget from that standpoint.”
The 2021-2022 spending and revenue proposal uses $52.2 million in state aid, including $36.7 million in foundational aid — up $1.4 million from the current budget year. Other revenues total roughly $2 million, leaving $21,613,705 to be raised through taxes, a number identical to the current budget year.
Nearly 69 percent of FCSD revenues come from state aid, with taxpayers covering about 28 percent of expenses.
The $76,230,000 in spending is up about 3.3 percent from the $73.7 million in the current budget year. The increased spending is largely the result of contract, salary and benefit costs, officials said, and the budget does include funding for an additional special education class.
FCSD officials throughout the budget crafting process cut about $455,000 from the earliest budget proposal, largely with the reduction of about $350,000 in technology costs and $100,000 in health benefits.
Officials broke the budget down into three main components — $57.2 million for programs, $11 million for capital expenses, and $8 million for administration costs.
“Programs are the meat and potatoes, if you will,” Pulvino said. “That’s everything instructional. That’s the most centered to our kids.”
The $57,200,463 million in program expenses is up about $1.4 million from the current budget, while capital and administrative expenses rose about $600,000 and $478,000, respectively. Program expenses make up about 75 percent of total spending.
The spending plan utilizes roughly $350,000 in fund balance, or reserves from previous years, in order to balance the budget. Pulvino said the district’s reserves are healthy and after growing more than $2 million over the past three years are nearing the maximum recommended levels from the state comptroller.
“We are also under-spending this year’s budget,” Pulvino said, noting FCSD would likely be returning as much as $800,000 to fund balance or reserves due to under-spending in the current budget year.
Pulvino noted the most recent per-pupil expenditure data shows Fulton well below the state average at $10,347 for general education and $25,789 for special education. The New York state average is $13,367 for general education and $32,359 for special education.
“We continue to under-spend our similar (schools) and all New York State schools,” Pulvino said. “That’s a trend that’s been consistent. We’re very efficient with our dollars and I think we maximize our resources.”
FCSD officials are also determining how to spend roughly $14 million in federal stimulus funding, and plan to provide an update at the next board of education meeting. Pulvino said district officials would design a plan to address the immediate needs and gaps that students may have socially, emotionally and academically following a challenging year.
Pulvino said after the district receives further guidance on the federal funds, officials would seek to spend the funds on sustainable programs and initiatives, noting the district does not want to be forced to shutter programs in the future that cannot be sustained.
FCSD officials scheduled a public budget presentation for 6 p.m. on May 5. Details can be found on the district website, www.fultoncsd.org.
