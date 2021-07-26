ROCHESTER — A 2018 Fulton City School District graduate has been selected for one of the University of Rochester’s (UR) highest acclaimed scholarships known as the Astronaut Scholarship.
Madison Lang was one of only 60 college students nationally selected for the 2021 Astronaut Scholarship Foundation’s $15,000 award from a pool of hundreds of applicants across 44 participating universities.
This year marks the 37th consecutive year the award has been designated to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) majors who demonstrate “passion and talent” as well as a “strong commitment” for further pursuit of research or technological advancements in their field, according to UR officials.
To be accepted for the grant, a student must be first nominated by a faculty member from a participating university. Lang said her mentor, biomedical engineering associate professor Amy Lerner, Ph.D., saw her drive and thought this opportunity was right for her.
“My boss sent me the link to (the scholarship) and told me I should consider applying to this, so I put my name in,” Lang said.
According to Lerner, Lang's creativity, dedication and independence while working made her "delighted" to nominated her.
"She surprises me often with her great productivity and ability to implement complicated ideas with very little input from me," Lerner said. "This will be a fun opportunity for her to meet other students from across the country — to present her work and consider the next steps for what is a very promising future."
Lang studies biomedical engineering — a field she said she was attracted to because of its interdisciplinary nature — and said she was “honored” to be one of the university’s nominees.
“Rochester’s deep store of potential applicants and the limit of two nominations make the competition among our students especially keen and the selection particularly difficult,” Student Fellowships Office Director Belinda Redden said. “We are proud that Madison Lang will be representing the university at this summer’s Innovators Week, where an astronaut will present her with the scholarship.”
Innovators Week is a two-day conference celebrating the award recipients and allowing them the chance to meet with former astronauts and other accredited scientists, an opportunity Lang said she is looking forward to.
“I am super honored and excited,” she said about her upcoming trip. “There are going to be a bunch of opportunities to connect with previous scholars as well as other people in the field. It’s going to be great to meet them.”
The event is scheduled for Aug. 13 and 14 at the Hilton Orlando Hotel in Orlando, Florida.
Lang said she plans to put the money toward covering her tuition cost going into her senior year. Following her anticipated graduation in 2022, she hopes to further her education through either a master’s degree or doctorate with the ultimate goal of working with people suffering from movement impairments.
“I’m interested in orthopedics and rehabilitation,” she said. “I know a lot of people and met a lot of people with movement impairments and it is interesting, and I would like to help that in the future.”
In the meantime, she is preparing herself for the field by working alongside Lerner in her computational biomechanics lab full time researching the lasting effects of surgical knee procedures.
“In our current project, we are studying the effects of partial meniscectomies and how they affect the risk of developing osteoarthritis,” she said.
A partial meniscectomy is when a surgeon removes damaged parts of a torn meniscus — the thin fibrous cartilage between joint surfaces, while osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and develops after cartilage in between bones is worn down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lang’s parents, Mary and Terry Lang, said this recent award is right in line with their daughter’s many academic achievements.
“We are very proud of all of Madison’s accomplishments, including the Astronaut Scholarship she was recently awarded,” Mary Lang said. “Madison has always had a passion for learning. Learning to her has always been an adventure and not a chore.”
For more information about the gala or the scholarship, visit www.astronautscholarship.org.
