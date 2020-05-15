Fatality reported at Novelis

SCRIBA — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has announced an ongoing investigation into an incident Friday that killed a worker at Novelis.
According to the sheriff’s office, Peter Clark Jr., 54, of Tully, was working as a contractor on Friday, May 15 at approximately 8:59 a.m. when he was “involved in an incident within the plant.” Sheriff’s officials said Clark Jr. was “pronounced deceased on scene as a result of the incident.”
The Novelis aluminum mill is located at 1906 County Route 1 in Scriba.
A request for comment to Novelis from The Palladium-Times was not returned. This is a developing story and will be updated.
