FULTON — A two-story, multiple-family home fire Wednesday evening in the city of Fulton resulted in one death, according to the Fulton Police Department.
The Oswego County E911 Center said shortly after 5 p.m., members of the Fulton Fire Department (FFD) responded to a fire on the first and second floors of 121 W. First St. S in Fulton. The blaze’s size required the presence of several other local agencies and the FFD subsequently sounded a second alarm to surrounding municipalities at 5:27 p.m.
In total, the E911 center said the FFD were assisted on the scene by the Oswego Fire Department, the Oswego County Fire Coordinator Office, Menter Ambulance Service, the Volney Volunteer Fire Department, the Granby Center Fire Department, the Cody Volunteer Fire Department and the Minetto Fire Department.
Fire suppression efforts continued late into the evening until the fire was fully diminished shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel said.
The Fulton Police Department said in a release that one deceased individual was located in the building. Police have yet to identify the victim and will not until notification to the family is made. Members of the Fulton Police Department and the Oswego County Emergency Management Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire, police said.
Volunteers with the Central and Northern New York chapter of the American Red Cross said Wednesday they were providing “emergency aid” to four individuals who resided at the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.