OSWEGO — Farnham Family services, one of the county’s largest addiction relief firms was approved to become the owners of a nearly 13-acre parcel on the east side, where plans are in place to construct a new, larger facility in the coming years.
The Oswego Common Council Monday approved the acquisition of the roughly 13-acre property located at 12-98 George Street near the east side’s Compass Federal Credit Union location. The parcel, which the city acquired following tax foreclosure proceedings last year, will be the site of the new facility, according to city officials.
The land was purchased by the local addiction services agency through a purchase agreement with the city for $200,000. The upcoming site will be a staggering improvement over the agency’s current home, according to Eric Breese, Farnham Family Services executive director,
“The site will help us more adequately serve the need in the community with nicer space that provides care with a higher level of care and dignity,” Breese said.
The agency’s current location at 283 W. Second St. has been its home for more than two decades, but in recent years, the agency has outgrown the space and, given its location near a populated residential neighborhood, the move just made sense, he said.
Breese noted that, a five-year period, the Oswego location’s daily census has increased by more than 200 clients.
“Since 2015 we have added the opioid treatment program, expanded our prevention program, added a training institute and started doing peer support. All that added employees that had us serving more people,” Breese said. “There has been a lot of growth as an organization and that has impacted our site in Oswego.”
Previously, the palate for local addictive services was much more diverse, but in recent years, Farnham has grown to operate as the largest local agency for such services. Currently, it maintains locations in the cities of Oswego and Fulton, the town of Mexico and the village of Pulaski.
Last year, Farnham acquired its Mexico-based location in May following a transfer of ownership from the former Harbor Lights following its owners’ retirement. In 2020, Farnham and the County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism and Addictions (COCOAA) announced a merger — effectively bringing that organization under the Farnham umbrella. This pair of moves made the non-profit the largest for such services in the county.
Accommodating that amount of service requires a lot of room, Breese said. Although, he said this eventual move would not only keep the current services, but also add more. Among the “benefits” the new 15,000 square-foot facility will grant include additional client care rooms, more privacy for their clientele, additional space to accommodate approximately 500 clients in total, a state-of-the-art recovery center, and roughly 10 new positions.
Privacy, while not an issue brought up by clients, would help provide relief to clients or possibly new clients seeking their services as the new facility would be located on the eastern end of the city, not in a residential area like their current location.
“If you think about and have been in treatment for substance abuse disorder, which can be a pretty private thing because of all the stigma surrounding it, you want to try and get the treatment as confidentially as possible and that is what we want to provide folks,” he said.
The new recovery center, a point Breese said residents could be excited for, will be a space dedicating to connecting clients with other members of the recovery community, creating a feeling on “belonging.”
“It is really helpful to have a group of peers in the same mindset and on the same track and have the ability to socialize or collaborate with. That sense of belonging that can be fostered through a recovery community space,” the executive director said.
Construction is anticipated to start in the coming years after the non-profit secures funding from the state office of Addictive Services and Supports (OASAS). The OASAS is the leading state body overseeing the vast addiction support services and firms throughout the state. It is important to note that the sale of the land is dependent on the securing of the property.
“We are pursuing funding from the state for a capital funding project. We have been in that process for a while. One of the first steps was securing a site, which we have done, and now we are moving to the next phase,” Breese said.
The next phase will entail a complete feasibility study of the building by the state, a concept planning and then finally securing the site. He anticipated that process to take roughly one year, with shovels hitting the ground early next year. Overall, residents may need to wait until at least 2024 until the doors are opened.
“I feel confident about the project. It’s going to take some time, as any state project does, but we are confident with it and look forward to moving forward as quickly as possible,” Breese said.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow called the project a “win-win” for the city and Farnham as both parties would benefit from having the location there and the resources around George Street would help Farnham and its mission.
“We liked the idea that Farnham proposed and it’s a good fit for them because of a few things. It put Farnham’s clients near other resources on George Street, it has options for transportation and it’s near other resources in the shopping plazas and allows Farnham to expand out of their current location,” Barlow said.
Barlow said the city intends to use the money generated from the purchase to supplement half the cost of the upcoming skate park. The skate park as Barlow said in his 2022 State of the City address, is anticipated to cost roughly $400,000 and be constructed along the East Linear Walkway.
“It’s an appropriate move to do and certainly allows Farnham to contribute to what I think will be a positive development,” he said.
Oswego Common Council Vice President, Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, is looking forward to the project, he said, with emphasis on how it would help the organization’s clientele in an array of ways.
“The new location on George Street will allow Farnham to create a new facility offering services tailored to specific needs of our community in a setting that better protects the privacy of patients,” Hill said. “That area delivers many services for members of the community especially those that are dealing with drug addiction and need support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.