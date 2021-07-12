OSWEGO — Port City movie enthusiasts got a taste of the Hollywood red carpet this weekend as the area continues to bounce back from more than a year without a real party.
The Comic Shop joined forces with Oswego Cinema 7 for a premiere gala celebrating the opening of Marvel’s “Black Widow” film, and costumed superheroes, families and revelers took over West Second Street on Friday night.
“I wanted to bring our community together and share in something that is cool, fun and special,” Comic Shop owner Evan Coy said. “So many people helped keep the Comic Shop alive and thriving during the past eighteen months, we wanted to do something special to say thank you and give back.”
For more than 100 fans, the flash of cameras, hot stage lights and feelings of soft carpet weren’t just an excuse to go out for the night — it was the driving force. WRVO host Mark Lavonier and lifestyle brand Mama’s Geeky founder Tessa Smith collaborated to assemble the soiree.
“This is a way for our community to rally around a not-so-niche-anymore genre,” Lavonier said
As the voice of WRVO’s “All Things Considered,” Lavonier also hosts his own program “Tuned to Yesterday” — a show tailored to reliving radio’s golden age through shows and stories of the past. Smith took a slightly less traditional role to media success.
Her intrepid reporting has taken her coast-to-coast to rub shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest names and shed light on their new projects. She founded Mama’s Geeky in 2014 as a women-exclusive platform for those seeking a voice in the entertainment reviewing industry. Traditionally, that space has been largely reserved for but one gender.
“Working in this space, especially when I first started, a lot of it was male driven,” Smith said. “Women should have a voice — we have a voice.”
Since breaking into the movie premiere industry in 2015, Smith has attended 15 Hollywood red carpet blockbuster premieres for films including “Inside Out,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”
“There is nothing like sitting in a room with the people who made the art you’re watching. Its truly an amazing and incredible experience,” Smith said.
Her passion for all things geeky started much earlier then that however, going as far back as her youth when she would spend time playing long, story-driven video game series such as “Resident Evil” or “Final Fantasy.”
Being a “geek” is something Smith takes to heart and proudly champions, she said, going as far as naming her website in an attempt to “empower” the word geek and shed new light onto the word.
“I have two girls who are super geeks and I don't want them to hide that and know it's okay,” Smith said. “Being a geek is super cool.”
Following the movie’s credits sequence, both Smith and Lavonier spoke with viewers about the screening to gathering local thoughts about the characters, the story and more. To hear what fans had to say following the movie, visit Mama’s Geeky’s YouTube channel for a compilation of a few fan reactions.
According to Martin Kinney, the Comic Shop’s manager, the premiere was a “huge success” and the possibility of more to come was high.
“We are definitely thinking of doing something similar to it with one of the premieres coming up, hopefully in the near future,” Kinney said Monday.
Smith described Friday’s event as a great gift to the community looking to re-introduce themselves to the cinema and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“I can’t wait for the next one and for more community events. I had a blast hosting with Lavonier, Coy and Kinney. The Comic Shop did a great thing bringing everything together to celebrate the movie,” Smith said. “I know we will collaborate again soon.”
For more information, visit www.oswegocomicshop.com or visit the Comic Shop’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.