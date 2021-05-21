Family Resource Center to hold fundraising gala June 4

OSWEGO — The Family Resource Center (FRC) has announced it will hold its annual fundraising gala June 4 at the Fulton Alliance Church. The gala is the FRC’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Since they are a faith-based, non-profit organization, their survival relies solely on the contributions of local churches, community groups, and individuals. At the gala, guests will be able to take part in an extensive raffle and a silent auction.
The keynote speaker will be Jennifer Christie, who has a testimony that will bring healing and inspiration, as she shares about some unfortunate circumstances, but ultimately – God’s abundant love and redemption.
Registration is free of charge this year, but they do ask for pre-registration to prepare for COVID guidelines and restrictions. The public is invited to attend and may register at www.familyresourcecenter.life or by calling 315-343-4866 to reserve a seat. Doors open at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
The Family Resource Center exists to promote a culture of life in the community. They offer many services for men and women, free of charge, including pregnancy testing, necessity items for parenting (diapers, wipes, bottles, baby food, maternity clothing, etc.), prenatal and parenting classes, mentorship and community groups, cooking classes, along with sharing practical life skills.
