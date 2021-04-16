Family Resource Center of Oswego County receives grant from CNY Tuesdays

OSWEGO — The Family Resource Center (FRC) of Oswego County has won a $2,000 grant from a regional philanthropic fund.
The not-for-profit FRC, based in the city of Oswego, was recognized by CNY Tuesdays on their social media pages, among other non-profits in central New York. The FRC was also featured on the Michael Benny Show on March 23, with Executive Director Kim Richmond speaking on behalf of the organization. CNY Tuesdays is the local outgrowth of the national “Giving Tuesday” campaign that began nearly a decade ago in New York.
Family Resource Center leaders say the organization exists to promote a culture of life in the community, offering many services for men and women free of charge. Some of their services include including pregnancy testing, necessity items for parenting (diapers, wipes, bottles, baby food, maternity clothing, etc.), prenatal and parenting classes, mentorship and community groups, cooking classes, along with spiritual guidance and encouragement.
“I love working here at the Family Resource Center because God values every life, and all life should be protected,” Richmond said. “The same can be said for all of the staff and volunteers at the FRC. The organization aims to encourage all men and women facing difficult decisions surrounding pregnancy to choose life.”
This faith-based organization believes that “Children are a blessing and a gift from the Lord” (Psalm 127:3) and the environment they create for their clients reflects that. The staff and volunteers at the FRC say they work to cultivate a safe, comfortable, loving, compassionate environment for everyone who enters the center located157 Liberty St., Oswego, directly across from Oswego High School.
The FRC is always accepting new clients and truly look forward to serving their community members, Richmond said. The FRC is able to continue serving the community because of individual donations from churches, community members, and community groups, along with grants as such from CNY Tuesdays.
“We extend our deepest gratitude for the generous grant, as it will be highly beneficial for our clients,” Richmond said.
Anyone interested supporting the FRC can visit www.familyresourcecenter.kindful.com for more information.
The FRC has also announced its upcoming fundraising gala on June 4 at the Fulton Alliance Church. The public is invited to attend. Click on the “Upcoming Event: Gala Info” button on the FRC website to register, or call 315-343-4866. Registration is free of charge this year, mandatory due to COVID-19 protocols.
Find more information about the Family Resource Center FRC of Oswego County on Facebook or FamilyResourceOswego on Instagram.
