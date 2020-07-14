Family of cancer survivor Sadie Wilson to hold blood drive July 21

OSWEGO — The family of a local girl who survived leukemia as a baby will hold a blood drive next week in her honor.
The story of Sadie Wilson, diagnosed with cancer at just 22 months old, resonated through the Oswego community, and the “amazing” Sadie has been in remission since 2015. She’ll turn 10 this Saturday.
“Our family received a lot of love and support during her cancer treatment years ago and so we do this drive each year to help those in need,” said Meghan Wilson, Sadie’s mother.
The blood drive will be held at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th St., Oswego, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please call 1-800-REDCROSS or redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.