The family of Clifford “Fritz” Harris gathered recently in Shapiro Park to dedicate a memorial park bench. The plaque on the bench reads: “With gratitude and in Memory of Fritz’s love and service to others, the bench is a place to rest, reflect, and be thankful for all the blessings in life. May it also be a place to enjoy watching the activity in and the beauty of Shapiro Park. The Harris family expresses sincere appreciation to all who made this possible.” Seen above, from left, are Courtney Walsh, Chelsea Walsh, Louie Pickus, Madeline Harris, Katherine Harris, Kevin Harris, Ginny Ruthven and Rob Corradino. Seated are Jeanne Harris Walsh and Janet Harris. Janet and Fritz Harris were married for 56 years. “He was the best father to our son and daughter,” Janet Harris said. “We could not have asked for more.”
Family gathers to honor Clifford ‘Fritz’ Harris
