MINETTO — The Minetto supervisor’s office next week will once again be contested at the ballot box, marking the second election in as many years for the position.
On Tuesday, June 22, voters in Minetto will decide the Republican Party nominee for supervisor from two lifelong Minetto residents: Current Town Supervisor John Familo and Zoning Board of Appeals Board Member Nickolas Spilman. No Democrat is contested the race.
Both Republican candidates recently spoke with The Palladium-Times to outline why they believe their individual experience and skills make them the best fit to lead the community.
Familo has led the riverside town since August 2020 when former Supervisor David Domicolo resigned from the role he held for nearly five years. Familo, then deputy supervisor, was elevated to the top job.
“Everyone on the board was supportive and asked me to continue on (in the role), it was really flattering — the uniform support meant a lot to me,” Familo said, noting that in addition to support from fellow town leaders, his time spent as supervisor provided “invaluable” experience.
A third-generation Minetto resident, Familo has more than two decades of experience on the town board and more than 40 years of service with the Minetto Volunteer Fire Department that included a period as chief. He said knowing all the different roles, perspectives and other considerations when making decisions for the town and its residents is important.
Spilman, owner of Minetto-based Nickolas Spilman Excavating Company Inc, said spending more than 15 years on the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals has helped him develop skills as a facilitator and mediator.
“The Zoning Board has to act as a pressure relief valve and find middle ground to make everyone get along,” Spilman said, adding the town supervisor is typically the first person to deal with issues and must know how to handle those issues.
Serving constituents makes up a significant part of a supervisor’s day-to-day tasks, but on top of being the face of the town, a supervisor is also a municipalities’ chief fiscal officer. Crafting the town’s annual spending and revenue plan is among the supervisor’s most important tasks, according to the candidates.
Familo said his experience drafting previous budgets is an asset to town government, and the community.
“(I) have worked through many budgets, it’s pretty complex,” Familo said, noting that it would be difficult for someone who does not have similar experience to complete the task.
However, when asked about the budget process, Spilman outlined how running his excavating business for more than 30 years has given him the experience needed to facilitate proper budgeting and know-how on spending the money “smartly” and “clearly”— key issues for the candidate.
“I run my own business and know what it takes to grow and run accounts,” Spilman said, noting that the town did a “poor job” with previous years’ budgets.
Spilman said in the past there’s been a lack of clarification and transparency, something he said was a driving force behind his decision to seek the role of supervisor.
“I have always lived in this town. I see what is going on, and (I see) a lack of accountability and leadership,” Spilman said.
Meanwhile, Familo said getting property taxes as low as possible and saving money are among the top of his list. Familo praised the town’s ongoing process of installing LED street lighting, as well as a plan to upgrade the town’s computer technology.
“That’s the sort of thing I like to do,” he said. “If we can make improvements and actually ultimately save money, its great and will help get us to where we need to be.”
Additionally, Familo said if elected, he would look to implement formal operating procedures in the town’s administrative office, something that has not happened in the past in part due to what he described as continual staff turnover. Familo also said there has been a lot of interest in expanding the town’s sidewalks, something that could be completed by the highway department to save money.
When asked about his plans if elected, Spilman said his priorities would include a “thorough” review of the town’s budget, and working to improve the conditions of town parks.
“Our beautification committee keeps our parks looking good, but some need more attention than that,” Spilman said, specifically referencing the town’s riverbanks and boat launch as among the spots that could “use improvements.”
Spilman said in his professional capacity as a business owner he always tries to do the best job possible for customers, and he would look at the supervisor job in the same way.
“I am working for the taxpayers, and I want to look and see their money spent smartly and the right way,” Spilman said.
The June 22 primary will effectively decide the Minetto’s supervisor race as neither Familo nor Spilman will appear on any other ballot lines, and no other candidates have filed petitions to seek the office.
