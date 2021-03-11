Face lift: McAuslan Hall clocks, bells get modern fix

MEXICO — Mexico residents will be soon able to hear historic McAuslan Hall’s bells tolling through town for the first time in nearly five years.
The centuries-old building in the heart of Mexico was originally called Washington Hall (later re-named after a longtime town supervisor) and built to serve as the center of the community. The space has hosted school events, theater productions and the original construction even established a jail in the basement.
“It had just about everything a town in the 1800s needed,” said Town Board member and Town Historian Judy Greenway, one of the Mexiconians helping lead renovations of the prominent structure.
On Tuesday, the McAuslan Hall chimes were re-imagined for the digital era through the installation of new technology, and the completion of much-needed improvements to the clock faces and hands.
According to Town Board member Larry Barber, this is the first time the bell tower has been updated since it was built centuries ago.
“The original clock mechanics were built in 1882, and now we’re putting in an electrical system,” Barber said, noting the bell tower clocks will function with a battery back up.
According to fellow board member Russell Partrick, the clock will now be able to operate at any time of day and will not require manual adjusting. In the past, adjusting the clock required a climb all the way up to the roof and into the tower.
The electrical timekeeping will replace the duties of McAuslan Hall’s original pendulum, a massive mechanism of chains and weights that spanned the entire building.
The clocks will now display the accurate time and chime on the hour, with the number of bell tolls representing what hour it is.
The renovation effort has been in the works for nearly a decade and to complete the project, the town board contracted Pennsylvania-based specialist Zolton Zuberecz to bring life back to the aerial timepiece.
“This is great, I used to live nearby as a kid, and you could always hear the bell chiming,” Partrick said. ”It has been broken for a while, and the neighborhood is going to hear it chiming again.”
Manufactured by the famous Sessions Clock Company of Connecticut, the device at McAuslan Hall isnow a “very, very valuable” historical artifact, according to Greenway. The town once had a buyer “offering a lot for it,” but Mexico officials chose to prioritize culture over cash.
“We decided not to take the offer because (McAuslan Hall) is the thing that makes the town the town,” Greenway said.
Mexico officials have secured federal and state grant funding to make more improvements to McAuslan Hall, including a planned refurbishment of the front doors “as close as possible to the original.”
“It’s an old building and we’re still tightening some things up,” said Greenway. “We’re in the process, and we’ll continue.”
